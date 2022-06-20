Couple Asks Guests to Fund their Wedding of Rs 23 Lakh Instead of Giving Gifts

Weddings are an expensive affair. One has to arrange for caterers, decorations, clothes and a photographer among other things to organise a memorable wedding. However, a recent Reddit post shows how the occasion could be equally expensive for the guests as well. A post in the forum named Wedding Shaming on Reddit has revealed how a couple asked their guests to pay for most of the expenditure from honeymoon to manicure.

The post shared last week by a user read, “An acquaintance is getting married and sent their wedding website/registry. Now this person wants an over the top (for her lifestyle) kind of wedding.”

The anonymous user claimed that only one of the partners works and yet the cost of the wedding is about $30,000 (roughly Rs 23 lakh).

“How do I know this? Their registry only has cash funds for every single vendor plus a regular cash fund and honeymoon fund,” the user wrote.

The post added that the couple has clearly mentioned that they do not want any gifts, instead only contributions to the funds. The Reddit post revealed that everything from the videographer to the wedding dress and even manicure and pedicure costs will be covered using those funds.

What makes this wedding fund arrangement even more interesting is that a group of younger people will be attending the wedding, who have not even finished college yet or have kids. “Supposed to be a guest count of 125 so I guess they expect everyone to contribute at least $250 (around Rs 19,000),” added the user.

Drawing a comparison with another couple, the user revealed, “Another acquaintance recently got married in a small ceremony and all the person did was talk about how trashy it was, but at least they stayed within their budget.”

Commenting on the Reddit post one of the users wrote that collecting funds instead of accepting gifts has become the norm in recent weddings. The comment read, “I know a couple who is asking guests for ‘funds’ but for experiences, like snorkelling on their honeymoon or a couples’ cooking class. I think it’s a great idea for people who have everything.”

