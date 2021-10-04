US Couple Rescued By Their Dog During Bear Attack at North Carolina Park

An American couple was recently attacked by a black bear when they were taking a stroll in a North Carolina park. The couple, accompanied by their dog, went to the Blue Ridge Parkway of Asheville in their free time. Suddenly, to their utter shock, a black bear emerged there. Even the workers of the park were surprised by the occurrence, for the bears are usually on winter hibernation in this part of the year.

According to a report in Daily Star, the people who bring their pet dogs in the park have to keep them tied to a leash but as soon as the couple saw the bear, they opened their dogs’ leash. The dog went running to the bear and started barking. The bear came extremely close to the couple and it looked violent. The bear tried to attack the couple with its claws but could not do so because of the dog. The bear was constantly roaring and was ready for an attack but the couple quickly ran towards their car with their dog and locked themselves up. The couple got little injuries from the attack hence they went straight to the hospital.

The workers of the park were shocked by this incident. They are now looking for the bear. In 2018, a bear attacked a woman in the park after which the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission made a rule that if a bear attacks a human, they should be killed. The commission believes that black bears are usually so shy that they do not attack humans but if they become violent, they do it repeatedly.

