Couple Boards Wrong Plane by Mistake and Lands 800 Miles Away from Home

In a strange incident, a couple was left stranded in Spain after they accidentally boarded the wrong Ryanair flight home. Elise Mallia and Jessy Jezequel were 800 miles away from home after leaving Marseille. While speaking to Ladbible, Elise said, “An hour into our flight, Jessy said he thought he heard a flight attendant say Madrid, but we thought he had dreamed it. But after that we started realising all the flight attendants were speaking Spanish. When we asked, they told us we were going to Madrid - and we had no idea how that was possible." The couple were on a quick trip to the port town to watch a football match against Nice. Who knew the trip would get extended like that?

The couple thought that their boarding passes were incorrect after having them scanned three times before the flight.

When they checked, they were marked to Stansted. After going through security at Marseille, the pair moved towards what they thought was the correct gate. Elise said that when she was ‘Madrid’ at the neighbouring gate, she made a joke to her husband that they would be continuing their holiday in Spain. “We were baffled and so were the flight attendants," she explained. “We got home in the end, but we still have no idea how it happened.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair, while speaking to Ladbible said, “Mr Jezequel and Ms Mallia boarded their flight from Marseille to London Stansted through the correct gate. However, these passengers then failed to follow the allocated route to the aircraft departing for London Stansted, crossed an unauthorised area and wrongly boarded a flight departing to Madrid.

“Both passengers were able to occupy the same seats they had booked for their original flight, as this flight was not fully booked, thus not alerting them to their error at this time."

“An announcement advising passengers of their final destination and estimated time of arrival is made before every flight departure – which should have alerted Mr Jezequel and Ms Mallia that they were on the wrong aircraft.”

