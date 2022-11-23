Couple Clicks Selfie After Surviving Plane Crash in Peru, Viral Photo Leaves Internet Divided

Life doesn’t give a second chance to everyone and this couple realised it lately. They survived the LATAM Airlines plane crash that hit a fire truck in Peru last week. The incident occurred when the fire truck drove onto the runway and came in the path of the plane at Lima’s International Airport which led to a part of the airplane catching fire.

According to the reports, two firefighters lost their lives in the crash. However, none of the passengers were injured or killed in the accident. Meanwhile, a couple that suffered a near-death experience chose to picture their survival and clicked a selfie at the place of the incident. But internet users got divided after the photo went viral and garnered mixed reactions from the public. Some of them thought that it was good to ‘document their experience’ while others found it a bit ‘rude.’

In the selfie shared by Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi, who is believed to be the man in the picture, the couple could be seen smiling as they escaped the plane after the tragic incident. The man’s face was partly covered in white foam which is probably used to put the fire out. In the background, the damaged LATAM aircraft could be noticed on the ground, tilted on the right-hand wing. While the door of the airplane looks open, it is covered in foam, which signalled that it wasn’t too late when the picture was clicked post the incident.

“When life gives you a second chance #latam," wrote the man who clicked the ‘after-survival selfie’ with his wife.

Cuando la vida te da una segunda oportunidad #latam pic.twitter.com/Vd98Zu98Uo— Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi (@enriquevarsi) November 18, 2022

“It’s good that you are well, to enjoy every day of life that God gives us!" read a tweet. Another Twitter user stated, “I find it so bizarre, in a neutral way, that people take selfies after surviving tragedies. I probably would do the same, feel the urge to document the experience. And the rest of us get to peek into such situations thanks to these pictures. It gives me such a weird feeling."

Veo gente que critica la selfie, (yo no me hubiese tomado), pero es su forma de celebrar la vida….gusteles o no en este mundo se gana y se pierde simultáneamente. Ellos ganaron un día más..— Grace Ureña (@GraceUrena) November 19, 2022

Es estupido subir una selfie en ese momento sabiendo que con quienes estrellaron si murieron— Isaza (@isaza3940) November 18, 2022

The other chunk of Twitterati also found it disturbing. “I think it was rude of them or maybe they are not aware of what exactly happened,” wrote an online user while another one tweeted, “It’s stupid to upload a selfie at that moment knowing that those who crashed did die.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here