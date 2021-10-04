US Couple Discovers Biggest Diamond at Arkansas State Park, Names it After Pet Kitten

A couple was recently taking a walk in the Crater of Diamonds State Park situated in Arkansas, US. And while they were doing so, their eyes suddenly fell on a large and yellow shiny object, which later turned out to be a diamond. According to sources, the diamond is 4.38 carats and the largest ever that has been discovered in the park.

According to CNN, Noreen Wredberg of California was visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park on October 2 with her husband Michael.

Michael told the media, “It was very cold in the park that day, so I told Noreen to move closer towards the open ground. After around 40 minutes, we saw a big, shining object and picked it up. We checked with the Diamond Discovery Center who ran several tests on it. Finally, they told us that it was the biggest yellow diamond discovered in the park since October 2020."

“I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up," said Noreen Wredberg, according to a news release.

Since 1906, more than 75 thousand diamonds have been found by visitors in the park. This year alone, 258 diamonds have been discovered. The park allows visitors to keep the objects that they discover here.

According to Arkansas State Park, people who manage to discover really large crater diamonds often name their gems according to their preferences, and Noreen named the diamond Lucy, after their pet kitten.

Noreen said she is still unsure what she will do with the diamond. She couldn’t get the price ascertained since the park doesn’t do appraisals of the diamonds which are found there.

