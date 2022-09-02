Couple Discovers Rare Gold Coins Worth Rs 2.3 Crore Under Kitchen Floor in UK

A couple, in the UK, have hit a jackpot when they discovered 260 gold coins buried under their kitchen floor. The two were renovating their house in Ellerby, North Yorkshire when they stumbled upon the stash of gold coins valued at £250,000 or Rs 2.3 crore. The find was made in July 2019 and now the coins are set to go under the hammer after being officially disclaimed, reported The Sun.

The couple, whose names are not known, had decided to relay the kitchen floor of their 18th century house. As they started the work and lifted the floorboard, the pair came across something unusual under the floor. Initially, the couple thought they had hit an electrical cable, but soon things got clearer.

Upon taking a closer look, they found a cup full of gold coins buried some six inches under the concrete floor. The cup, the size of a coke can, was a salt-glazed earthenware with nearly 300 gold coins kept inside it.

Having lived in the same house for 10 years, the pair had never discovered something like that. While finding the gold alone was incredible, it was later revealed that the coins were rare and dated back more than 400 years.

Following the discovery, the couple dialled London-based auctioneers Spink & Son to know about the find. After inspection, it was learned that the coins date from 1610 to 1727, during the reigns of James I and Charles I.

“This find of over 260 coins is also one of the largest on archaeological record from Britain,” said Auctioneer Gregory Edmund, an expert who went to inspect the gold coins. “The coins date from 1610 to 1727, which is an unusually long period for a hoard,” he added.

Edmund said it was puzzling why someone would bury so many gold coins at the beginning of the 18th century when banks and bank notes existed.

