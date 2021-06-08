Couple Discovers 'Unexploded' Bomb from World War II during Family Picnic in UK

A woman who mocked her husband’s World War 2 discovery was left horrified after realising that he had found an unexploded bomb during their family picnic. David and Karen Hibbert were out on a picnic at Thoresby Park in Newark, Nottinghamshire, with their two kids -Bethany, 9 and Jessica, 6 -when the husband came across an unidentified, rusty-looking object next to the river.

He was excited to show his wife what he had found and rushed back to her, but was left disheartened when she thought it was just a children’s toy and nothing impressive. However, the 40-year-old husband still had his reservations about the strange object and asked her if it was ammunition because it looked like a bomb.

Karen dismissed her husband’s doubts by repeating that it was simply a toy and told him to put it back where he found it. Talking to the Mirror, Karen called her husband dramatic and recalled that even after she examined it herself, she thought it was one of those kid’s toys that are thrown on the beach and makes a whistling noise. However, David still disagreed and later put it back on the grass. As he kicked it playfully, told Karen, it sounded like metal.

The wife was left embarrassed and terrified later when she came across a Facebook post by Thoresby Park’s official page stating that a controlled explosion of the same unidentified object had taken place. The Park’s authorities thanked the Nottinghamshire Police and 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal & Search Regiment RLC for disposing of the device safely. They urged citizens to not touch such objects and alert the authorities if they ever discover any ammunition on the estate that used to be an army base during World War 2.

Karen was left red-faced and contemplated whether to admit to David that he had been right all along. She also admitted to having made fun of him in front of their friends, but now was left embarrassed. After their nearly dangerous day out, the family is warning others to be cautious around such objects they might find at their favourite picnic spot.

