News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Couple Ends up Stealing Stranger's Cat while Trying to Help out a Friend

A relieved Sophie replied to say she was 'shaking' and 'couldn't believe it'. Unfortunately, the cat was not Lentil at all.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
When Sophie Johnson's beloved pet cat Lentil went missing in Prestonpans, Edinburgh on around October 20, a well-meaning couple decided to help her out by looking for Lentil for their friend. Little did they know their adventure would end up with them being accused of trying to steal somebody's pet.

According to a report in Metro, Sophie first posted about her missing cat on October 20 on Facebook, where she wrote that Lentil, who never ventured far from their walks, has not been home since the night before.

She posted another update on November 1 saying that the cat has been "spotted looking really muddy."

Unable to get there, she asked her friends to help out and get her cat.

Following her post, Lauren Faulkner and Charlie Allan went out to search for the lost cat, the report further added.

After discovering a similar looking cat in the area, they messaged Sophie that they have found the cat, alongside a picture of Lentil.

A relieved Sophie replied to say she was 'shaking' and 'couldn't believe it'.

Unfortunately, the cat was not Lentil at all.

Before the couple could deliver the cat to Sophie, a resident of the area ran out to inform them that the cat had been living in that area for a year.

Following the incident, Allan picked up his phone to text Sophie and informed her about the mistaken identity.

Well, the story does not end there. The owner of the cat posted that someone tried to steal their Railey ragdoll cat. The person went on to add, "Luckily to our wonderful neighbours, it was prevented. We are aware of a missing cat who looks a little like ours and we are sorry for the owner's loss but turning up to someone's home and trying to steal an animal is an appalling and cowardly act," the screenshot of which was shared on Twitter.

