Couple Faces Flak for Naming their Cat 'Dick' Because of Penis-like Mark on Face

A couple recently went public with how they faced backlash from friends and society recently after they named a cat ‘Richard’. Why did they face backlash, you ask? It seems that Richard the cat’s face is shaped like a penis. Or so the couple adopting the cat thought when they first saw the furry black feline. The couple, who had been searching for a cat to adopt from a rescue centre found saw the cat and immediately fell in love with it. After adopting it, they named the cat ‘Dick’, short for ‘Richard’ and also is slang for penis. In a post on Reddit, the pet owners shared the name-shaming they underwent after their friends and family members found out their choice of name.

According to the post, the couple had been looking for a cat to adopt four months ago when the man and his fiancée came across a middle-aged cat in a shelter that hadn’t been adopted. The duo believe this is because of the distinctive, penis-like mark on his face. The couple fell instantly in love with it and found the “black and white pattern of the coat which created a painfully obvious penis shape” on its face pretty funny, the man wrote.

After meeting the furry ball who turned out to be ‘supersweet’, they brought it home and named it Richard, which as they believed would be a ‘funny little icebreaker’ because people’s first thought after seeing him would be about him having a penis on the face. The man’s father, also named Richard, also found it pretty funny and harmless.

However, the name wasn’t received well with everyone as his sister-in-law deemed it inappropriate and a disservice to the cat and its feelings adding that it accounts for “un-physical animal abuse” since he is making fun of the cat with the name, “unbeknownst to the cat himself.” Upon standing up for himself and explaining to her that the cat doesn’t even speak English, he goes on that she got mad at his fiancée for “enabling him to abuse an animal who couldn’t control what coat pattern it has” and ghosted them.

Meanwhile, netizens spoke in support of the man and his actions. A person wrote that he was laughing at reading the account and is glad that the sister in law ghosted them and called her ‘out of her mind if she believes any of the sewage leaking from her mouth.’

Others applauded him for adopting the kitten and ‘celebrating his new name by turning an unfortunate circumstance into laughter and love.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here