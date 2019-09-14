Couple Facing Trial for Spending All of $120,000 Bank Accidentally Deposited in Their Account
The couple spent most of the money on items like an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers, and a camper.
Image for representation. (File photo/ Reuters)
A Pennsylvania couple who police say went on a spending spree after a bank accidentally deposited USD 120,000 (Rs 85,49,700) into their account are headed to trial.
State police tells the Williamsport Sun-Gazette that Robert and Tiffany Williams, of Montoursville, spent most of the money on items like an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers, and a camper. Police say the couple also paid bills and gave friends USD 15,000 (Rs 10,68,712).
BB&T bank contacted the couple June 20 after realizing the error, telling the couple they were responsible for returning the funds. After they failed to repay the money, the bank took legal action.
The couple faces felony theft charges.
As they arrived at court Monday, Robert Williams told WNEP-TV they "took some bad legal advice" and "it probably wasn't the best thing in the end."
No trial date was set.
