Couple Find Their Woodstock Photo 50 Years after Iconic Festival

Last week marked the 50th anniversary of Woodstock music festival that in so many ways became synonymous with the 1960s “counterculture” in the United States. For a Southern California couple, though, it was an occasion to remember the first time they had met each other.

More than 400,000 people showed up at the event held from August 15-18, 1969, at Max Yasgur's 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York.

Judy Griffin too was heading to the festival when her car broke down and she and her two acquaintances were spotted by Jerry Griffin and his friends.

Jerry and his friends were on their way to the festival, in a “pair of Volkswagen Beetles when they saw Judy trying to hitchhike the rest of the way to the festival grounds,” according to CBS News.

“They had nothing,” Jerry said. “So it was an opportunity to share a tent and, later on, a sleeping bag with Judy,” he was quoted as saying.

Judy said she accepted Jerry’s offer of a lift after seeing a woman in the car.

“I stuck my head in and I saw that there was a woman in the car. I’d never hitchhiked before, but I figured, ‘Well, since there was a woman, it was fairly safe, and I probably should just get in the car, “ People Magazine quoted her as saying.

Jerry and Judy soon fell in love and got married in 1975 and settled down in Manhattan Beach.

All these years, the couple thought there were no photos of their time together at the festival.

They couldn’t believe their eyes when a friend sent them a screen grab of a PBS documentary ‘Woodstock: Three Days that Defined a Generation.’ It was a photo of the Griffins, rain-drenched and huddled under a blanket, at Woodstock 69.

“For a second you looked at it and thought maybe it’s a staged picture, someone playing a joke on us,” Judy said. “And then all of the sudden I realized that’s me!”

“We both had cameras, but neither of us took any pictures,” Jerry was quoted as saying. “For 50 years we’ve been looking for a picture of ourselves, and out of the blue one shows up. We’d known each other less than 48 hours when that was taken.”

The couple went viral after recreating their Woodstock moment for People Magazine.

Thousands of people thronged the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, New York, to relive memories and attend several concerts on the 50th anniversary of the landmark event which saw performances by artists like Jimi Hendrix, Richie Havens, Joan Baez, Ravi Shankar, Janis Joplin and Joe Cocker.

In 2004, Rolling Stone listed the Woodstock festival also known as Bethel Rock Festival or the Aquarian Music Festival as number 19 of the 50 Moments that Changed the History of Rock and Roll.

The festival site is also listed on the US government’s National Register of Historic Places.

