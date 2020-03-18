Couple Get Married in Masks in Andhra Pradesh Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A couple in Andhra Pradesh married in an innovative way to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. The couple wore masks to their own wedding in Ungutoor Mandal, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

All the guests, including the bride, groom, and priest, attended the ceremony wearing masks to the occasion. Parents of the groom and bride had apparently requested the guests beforehand to carry a mask to the wedding.

"Part of creating awareness, we decided to celebrate our wedding like this. This is the time to create awareness over pandemic coronavirus. When the idea was flash on our brain, we discussed with our families, they agreed too." said the bride and groom to News18.

With Covid-19 concerns growing, the Telangana Government has decided to shut down all educational institutions – from primary schools to universities, coaching centers, and summer camps – till March 31, 2020. And announced a slew of measures to tackle the infectious Novel Coronavirus.