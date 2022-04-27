Couple Gets 37 Crore as Compensation For Damage To Property Due To Golf Balls

It is a dream for many to own a house in today’s time. When we think of a dream house, we think of a spacious and quiet environment. A couple — Eric and Athina Tenczar — living in Massachusetts, America, also had the same thoughts. So, they bought a house for themselves in a beautiful location by investing huge money.

The couple thought the location would be apt to take care of their three young children as the house was near a golf course and it was quiet and peaceful. However, the dream became a nightmare in just a few days as golf balls started hitting their house. Sometimes it would hit the window of the house, while sometimes it would fall straight on their lawn. The couple never thought about this problem before.

They tried to talk to the country club regarding this matter, but the circumstances became such that they had to take the matter to the court through a lawyer.

According to the Daily Star, to date, now nearly 700 golf balls have fallen from the golf course in the house. The balls have damaged many areas of the house. The couple also complained that there was a sound like a bullet when the balls hit the house, which was very disturbing. The couple also tried to put a deck to a small area from flying things but when things went unbearable they had to approach the court.

In December, the Plymouth Superior Court ordered the country club to pay the family a whopping 2.7 million pounds or nearly Rs 25 crore in compensation for mental and emotional damage caused by the sound of golf balls and damage to the house. Since the case went on for six days, this amount was set at around 3.8 million dollars or around 37 crores by applying interest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.