BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Couple Gets Married Month After Meeting in Coronavirus Shelter in Colombia, Bridesmaids Wear Masks

Representative image.

Representative image.

Though last week's outdoor wedding - with chairs and an altar set up by other shelter residents - occurred in unusual circumstances, it featured the usual jitters.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Share this:

Bogota: The wedding was traditional - a white dress for the bride, a suit for the groom and a large entourage of around 240 guests.

But the circumstances were anything but.

Maria Cecilia Osorio and Alfonso Ardila met just a month ago, in a shelter for people made homeless during Colombia's nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Osorio, 39, does missionary work and found herself without money to pay rent when the quarantine began in March. She accepted a spot at a shelter in Manizales, in Colombia's coffee region.

Ardila, 72, works in construction and, like many informal laborers in the Andean country, saw his work dry up. Unable to pay rent and suffering the after-effects of a head injury he got at work, he too sought refuge at the shelter.

"I came to this place where nobody looked at me or greeted me but here I found someone who loved me and worried about me," he told Reuters, adding that hourly seizures caused by his injury had stopped since he met Osorio.

"I have my medication and now I'm reducing my intake. They are blessings, very beautiful blessings."

Though last week's outdoor wedding - with chairs and an altar set up by other shelter residents - occurred in unusual circumstances, it featured the usual jitters.

"They told me the ceremony would start at 4 p.m. and I should be there at 3 p.m. to get ready and all that, at noon I still couldn't believe it because it was my husband who arranged everything," Osorio said.

"I was a little scared - even though I was dressing and everything I still didn't believe it."

Osorio's white dress was accented with a blue sash, its train held by two bridesmaids wearing purple dresses and green face masks.

Both husband and wife are committed Christians and have taken strength from their faith in the midst of the pandemic. "We aren't afraid," said Ardila.

The pair now share space in a tent at the shelter and are looking ahead to the end of quarantine, scheduled for May 11.

"We'll leave here without work, we don't know what will happen with the shelter," said Ardila. "To leave here without knowing is scary, but God will provide."

Whatever happens, the couple is determined to enjoy another wedding tradition.

"We're waiting for the moment when we can have a happy honeymoon," he added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres