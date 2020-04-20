Couple Gives New Twist to ‘Follow Me To’ Series at Home amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Remember the widely popular ‘Follow Me To’ photo series? The 2012 concept was visualized by photographer Murad Osmann and his girlfriend, Nataly Zakharova. The pair used to visit new places and click a picture while holding hands at every location. The couple’s Instagram timeline is filled with such images.

The concept soon became a hit, with lovebirds posing in the ‘Follow Me To’ frames.

Now, Murad has taken the ‘Follow Me To’ series to another level. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, we can’t visit new places and cities, but we can definitely go to different corners of our house, trying new chores together.

Be it doing laundry or reading books, the new ‘Follow Me To Home’ series has become an instant hit.





These pictures include various daily household works people can do at home, including yoga, cooking, taking a shower or even ironing clothes.

Ever since the pictures were first posted, the #FollowMeToHome series have become popular among the netizens.

The trend, which started from Russia, has reached all across the globe, with people posting candid pictures with their loved ones doing various household chores.



