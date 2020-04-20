Couple Gives New Twist to ‘Follow Me To’ Series at Home amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Remember the widely popular ‘Follow Me To’ photo series? The 2012 concept was visualized by photographer Murad Osmann and his girlfriend, Nataly Zakharova. The pair used to visit new places and click a picture while holding hands at every location. The couple’s Instagram timeline is filled with such images.
The concept soon became a hit, with lovebirds posing in the ‘Follow Me To’ frames.
Now, Murad has taken the ‘Follow Me To’ series to another level. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, we can’t visit new places and cities, but we can definitely go to different corners of our house, trying new chores together.
Be it doing laundry or reading books, the new ‘Follow Me To Home’ series has become an instant hit.
These pictures include various daily household works people can do at home, including yoga, cooking, taking a shower or even ironing clothes.
Ever since the pictures were first posted, the #FollowMeToHome series have become popular among the netizens.
View this post on Instagram
МЫ ЗАПУСКАЕМ онлайн-премию #FOLLOWMETOHOME ! Для тех, кто так же как и мы, ответственно подошел к собственной безопасности и к здоровью своей семьи, близких и просто незнакомых людей, для тех, кто сознательно находится в самоизоляции и видит в этом новые возможности! Переосмыслить жизнь, профессию, открыть в себе новые ресурсы и, конечно, помечтать! Мы никогда еще так долго не сидели дома, но относимся к этому оптимистично и не даём себе скучать. И не дадим вам ;) УСЛОВИЯ Выкладывайте фото в похожем на #следуйзамной стиле из дома, ведь сейчас для многих дом это целый мир! Отмечайте меня с Наташей и ставьте хештег #followmetohome Страницы должны быть открыты! Вы должны быть подписаны на @muradosmann & @natalyosmann ! Отмечайте под этим постом своих друзей, чтобы как можно больше людей остались дома и участвовали в нашем конкурсе :) Каждую неделю мы будем выбирать самых креативных и объявлять победителей в моей ленте! Приз этой недели iPhone 11 Pro !
The trend, which started from Russia, has reached all across the globe, with people posting candid pictures with their loved ones doing various household chores.
View this post on Instagram
Follow me to the mountains, the Dolomites, the sky, the freedom...follow me to our dreams... but for now.. follow me to HOME! . #followmetohome #stayhome #stayfit #staysafe . Thanks @muradosmann and @natalyosmann for this beautiful contest.. good for our creativity.. we definitely didn’t get bored . @lorenzo_de_nadai @grazianobosin . Join the contest —> @simbruco @_morenab @sarabrigadoi91 @gaiapanozzo @sara.brigadoi . . . Ps. Don’t do this at home if you don’t have the equipment ♀️ . #contest #becreative #followmeto #followmetoitaly #bestrong #italy #trentino #dolomiti #dolomites #dolomitesunesco #mountain #climbing #lasportiva #sportiviacasa #sportividacasa #iorestoacasa #andràtuttobene
View this post on Instagram
Sweet home ❤️ #followmetohome Дома очень хорошо, но что я сделаю первым делом когда карантин закончится? съезжу домой к родителям ♀️ схожу на свою любимую тренировку в @cycle.studio ☕️ выпью чашечку любимого какао в @starbucksrussia куплю новых летних вещей в Гринвиче встречусь с любимыми подругами съезжу в любимую Москву и куда-нибудь в Европу ❤️ покатаюсь на самокате с Лешей на плотинке схожу на мастер-класс по рисованию А у Вас какие планы?