BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Couple Gives New Twist to ‘Follow Me To’ Series at Home amid Covid-19 Lockdown

(Image credit: Instagram/@Muardosmann)

(Image credit: Instagram/@Muardosmann)

Now, Murad has taken the ‘Follow Me To’ series to another level. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, we can’t visit new places and cities, but we can definitely go to different corners of our house, trying new chores together.

Share this:

Remember the widely popular ‘Follow Me To’ photo series? The 2012 concept was visualized by photographer Murad Osmann and his girlfriend, Nataly Zakharova. The pair used to visit new places and click a picture while holding hands at every location. The couple’s Instagram timeline is filled with such images.

The concept soon became a hit, with lovebirds posing in the ‘Follow Me To’ frames.

Now, Murad has taken the ‘Follow Me To’ series to another level. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, we can’t visit new places and cities, but we can definitely go to different corners of our house, trying new chores together.

Be it doing laundry or reading books, the new ‘Follow Me To Home’ series has become an instant hit.


These pictures include various daily household works people can do at home, including yoga, cooking, taking a shower or even ironing clothes.

Ever since the pictures were first posted, the #FollowMeToHome series have become popular among the netizens.

View this post on Instagram

МЫ ЗАПУСКАЕМ онлайн-премию #FOLLOWMETOHOME ! Для тех, кто так же как и мы, ответственно подошел к собственной безопасности и к здоровью своей семьи, близких и просто незнакомых людей, для тех, кто сознательно находится в самоизоляции и видит в этом новые возможности! Переосмыслить жизнь, профессию, открыть в себе новые ресурсы и, конечно, помечтать! Мы никогда еще так долго не сидели дома, но относимся к этому оптимистично и не даём себе скучать. И не дадим вам ;) УСЛОВИЯ Выкладывайте фото в похожем на #следуйзамной стиле из дома, ведь сейчас для многих дом это целый мир! Отмечайте меня с Наташей и ставьте хештег #followmetohome Страницы должны быть открыты! Вы должны быть подписаны на @muradosmann & @natalyosmann ! Отмечайте под этим постом своих друзей, чтобы как можно больше людей остались дома и участвовали в нашем конкурсе :) Каждую неделю мы будем выбирать самых креативных и объявлять победителей в моей ленте! Приз этой недели iPhone 11 Pro !

A post shared by MURAD OSMANN (@muradosmann) on

The trend, which started from Russia, has reached all across the globe, with people posting candid pictures with their loved ones doing various household chores.

View this post on Instagram

Follow me to the mountains, the Dolomites, the sky, the freedom...follow me to our dreams... but for now.. follow me to HOME! . #followmetohome #stayhome #stayfit #staysafe . Thanks @muradosmann and @natalyosmann for this beautiful contest.. good for our creativity.. we definitely didn’t get bored . @lorenzo_de_nadai @grazianobosin . Join the contest —> @simbruco @_morenab @sarabrigadoi91 @gaiapanozzo @sara.brigadoi . . . Ps. Don’t do this at home if you don’t have the equipment ‍♀️ . #contest #becreative #followmeto #followmetoitaly #bestrong #italy #trentino #dolomiti #dolomites #dolomitesunesco #mountain #climbing #lasportiva #sportiviacasa #sportividacasa #iorestoacasa #andràtuttobene

A post shared by Annalisa Bosin (@annalisabosin) on


View this post on Instagram

Sweet home ❤️ #followmetohome Дома очень хорошо, но что я сделаю первым делом когда карантин закончится? ‍‍‍ съезжу домой к родителям ‍♀️ схожу на свою любимую тренировку в @cycle.studio ☕️ выпью чашечку любимого какао в @starbucksrussia куплю новых летних вещей в Гринвиче встречусь с любимыми подругами съезжу в любимую Москву и куда-нибудь в Европу ❤️ покатаюсь на самокате с Лешей на плотинке схожу на мастер-класс по рисованию А у Вас какие планы?

A post shared by Юлия Чинилова✌️¡Travel! Food¡ (@julychinilova) on

View this post on Instagram

#followmetohome

A post shared by My Window to Vancouver (@my.window.2vancouver) on


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres