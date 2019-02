Couple Goals: Wheelchair-Bound Groom's First Dance With New Bride is Making Netizens Emotional

Friends help their wheelchair bound groom have a first dance with his bride... pic.twitter.com/HXTrmiYd0B — Zee The Great (@BigZee90210) January 30, 2019

That video of the groom in a wheelchair standing with his dad and brother to dance with his bride???????? pic.twitter.com/gUQu8vEAJy — fifi lebouff ‍ (@_BeeGilly_) February 2, 2019

With the right people beside you, youcan do amazing things.



Video Description: a groom in a wheelchair is lifted by three men of various ages to hold his Bride for their first dance. https://t.co/svon6Vhg11 — Holly Bonner (@BlindMotherhood) February 1, 2019

Saw this video of a wedding & the groom was in a wheelchair but they tied his legs to two other people so him & his wife could have their first dance it was so beautiful it’s all I can think about — Ky (@kyragee_) January 29, 2019

Having spent a good chunk of time working in #SCI research and coaching a wheelchair racing team made up mostly of athletes with spinal cord injuries, I can say they were some of the most resourceful people I have ever worked with. This groom and his friends rock. @KesslerFdn https://t.co/wFV1mVv3Z8 — Quin Bond (@njergonomics) January 28, 2019

The first dance as a married couple is usually the highlight of most weddings and a prized memory that couples cherish for years to come. But thousands of people are going to remember this wheelchair-bound man's wedding dance with his new bride.In a video that has recently gone viral on the Internet, a groom who lost the ability to walk in a motorcycle accident in 2014 can be seen groving on his wheelchair as his bride sways while sitting on his lap. However, that's not the end of it.As Sam Smith's romantic number 'Make it to Me' played in the background, two of the best men, the groom's brother and father, appeared out of the crowd with two chairs and velcro straps. With the help of the objects, the men helped the groom stand up so that he could actually dance with his bride on his wedding.The crowd cheered and both bride and groom had tears in their eyes as the groom rose in time for the song to hit its crescendo.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.