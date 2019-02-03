Budget Highlights
Couple Goals: Wheelchair-Bound Groom's First Dance With New Bride is Making Netizens Emotional
The groom had lost his ability to walk in 2014 after meeting with a motorcycle accident.
In a video that has recently gone viral on the Internet, a groom who lost the ability to walk in a motorcycle accident in 2014 can be seen groving on his wheelchair as his bride sways while sitting on his lap. However, that's not the end of it.
As Sam Smith's romantic number 'Make it to Me' played in the background, two of the best men, the groom's brother and father, appeared out of the crowd with two chairs and velcro straps. With the help of the objects, the men helped the groom stand up so that he could actually dance with his bride on his wedding.
The crowd cheered and both bride and groom had tears in their eyes as the groom rose in time for the song to hit its crescendo.
Friends help their wheelchair bound groom have a first dance with his bride... pic.twitter.com/HXTrmiYd0B— Zee The Great (@BigZee90210) January 30, 2019
That video of the groom in a wheelchair standing with his dad and brother to dance with his bride???????? pic.twitter.com/gUQu8vEAJy— fifi lebouff (@_BeeGilly_) February 2, 2019
With the right people beside you, youcan do amazing things.— Holly Bonner (@BlindMotherhood) February 1, 2019
Video Description: a groom in a wheelchair is lifted by three men of various ages to hold his Bride for their first dance. https://t.co/svon6Vhg11
Saw this video of a wedding & the groom was in a wheelchair but they tied his legs to two other people so him & his wife could have their first dance it was so beautiful it’s all I can think about— Ky (@kyragee_) January 29, 2019
Having spent a good chunk of time working in #SCI research and coaching a wheelchair racing team made up mostly of athletes with spinal cord injuries, I can say they were some of the most resourceful people I have ever worked with. This groom and his friends rock. @KesslerFdn https://t.co/wFV1mVv3Z8— Quin Bond (@njergonomics) January 28, 2019
