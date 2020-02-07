Couple Hosts Wedding Reception through a Video Conference amidst Coronavirus Fear

A couple, who recently got married in China and returned to Singapore on January 30, attended their wedding reception through a video conferencing, fearing they may have contracted coronavirus during their stay there.

Joseph Yew and Kang Ting, who got married last year, had returned to their base city after celebrating Chinese New Year in Hunan province.

Many guests were skeptical, unsure and backed out from attending the reception of newlywed in Singapore, hence they both decided to attend their own reception through video conferencing.

On the day of reception, the couple dressed in their wedding attire greeted the guests through video conferencing.

After returning from China, the duo decided to take a 14-day leave of absence to prevent any possible spread of coronavirus.

A report by Shin Min Daily News said that the pair took part in the champagne-pouring and "yun seng" (toast) ceremony. Joseph and Kang stayed in a hotel from where they interacted with the guests via video conferencing.

According to a report by BBC, Yew said that they wanted to postpone the reception but the hotel did not agree, saying that arrangements were done and it was non-negotiable. Hence, they were left with no other option and decided to go ahead with it.

Only 110 of 190 guests attended the wedding reception.

"We were not sad but a bit disappointed. I think there were no other option so [I have] no regrets," BBC quoted Yew as saying.

Coronavirus is spreading fast in China with the deadly disease claiming over 630 lives so far. The epidemic is not just restricted to China but fresh cases have been reported in India, Russia, the United States, and Britain.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.