Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding
In a video that has gone viral, a newly wedded couple at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu can be seen receiving a bouquet of onions from the friends of the groom.
Image: Twitter/ Sunil Kapoor
'Tis the wedding season, and if you're wondering what to gift your friends, this might help. In a video that has gone viral, a newly wedded couple at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu can be seen receiving a bouquet of onions from the friends of the groom. Because obviously, onions these days cost more than flowers!
The group of friends got 2.5 kgs of onions and wrapped it up in order to surprise the unsuspecting couple. When they opened up the gift, they found a bouquet of onions. Quite a useful gift, though, right?
That's expensive. Amid rising prices, Tamil Nadu couple gets bouquet of #Onion at #wedding.@ikpsgill1 @delhichatter@hvgoenka @Jainpankajkasan#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/19Ilzk27He— The Sunil Kapoor™ (@sunilkapoor8) December 9, 2019
This comes after price of onions crossed the hundred mark around the country. For instance, the price of onions shot up to a whopping Rs 200 per kg in Bengaluru due to severe short supply in the market, an official said, IANS reported.
This has triggered a chain of reactions. For instance, dishes containing onions are quickly disappearing from menus of restaurants. Similarly, onions, since they're topical, have become hot topics of discussion on social media platforms, including TikTok.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Earns Double of Panipat in First Weekend at Box Office
- 'Most Famous Refugee Family': Church Nativity Scene Shows Jesus, Mary & Joseph as Caged Immigrants
- Remember the Viral Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple? Here's How They Fought 'TikTok's Homophobia'
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway