Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding

'Tis the wedding season, and if you're wondering what to gift your friends, this might help. In a video that has gone viral, a newly wedded couple at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu can be seen receiving a bouquet of onions from the friends of the groom. Because obviously, onions these days cost more than flowers!

The group of friends got 2.5 kgs of onions and wrapped it up in order to surprise the unsuspecting couple. When they opened up the gift, they found a bouquet of onions. Quite a useful gift, though, right?

This comes after price of onions crossed the hundred mark around the country. For instance, the price of onions shot up to a whopping Rs 200 per kg in Bengaluru due to severe short supply in the market, an official said, IANS reported.

This has triggered a chain of reactions. For instance, dishes containing onions are quickly disappearing from menus of restaurants. Similarly, onions, since they're topical, have become hot topics of discussion on social media platforms, including TikTok.

