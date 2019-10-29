Couple Reverses Roles in Wedding, Groom Walks Down Aisle In Gown While Bride Sports A Tuxedo
Young couple Bobby Cook and Ciara O'Donnell decided to swap gender roles during their wedding.
Image: Facebook/ Craig Andrews
This is perhaps a wedding like no other. Taking the concept of a theme wedding to whole new level, young couple Bobby Cook and Ciara O'Donnell decided to swap gender roles during their wedding and the whole thing was so impressive that it quickly went viral on social media.
The couple from UK became the talk of the town when it saw Bobby walk down the aisle in a white gown to Ciara before exchanging their wedding vows.
According to Mirror, Ciara O'Donnell had always fancied getting hitched in a suit so she and fiancé Bobby Cook decided to change things a bit.
Thus Ciara donned a tuxedo alongside her three bridesmaids while Bobby put on a frock and tiara. He even got his two groomsmen to sport dresses too.
Speaking to Mirror, Bobby said they had always joked Ciara wears the trousers in the relationship, so it made sense for her to don the same at the wedding. He further added that Ciara said she would not be walking down the aisle for him, so he decided to walk down for her instead.
Ciara added that they thought it would be a bit wacky and could really break the ice and give everyone a good form at the start of the day.
The Mirror reported that they wrote the ceremony as well and kept their plans a secret from nearly all the guests until the big day.
Turns out, Bobby even persuaded his father to walk him down the aisle, who, according to Bobby did not give him a pep talk, but rather just said, "let's get this done," the report added.
