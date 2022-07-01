Couple Saves Lakhs by Ditching Expensive Dates for Park Walks, Buys House Worth Rs 2 Crore

Strict lockdown restrictions and a government home loan scheme helped a young couple from Wiltshire, United Kingdom, to buy their first house, worth £2,32,000, or roughly Rs 2.22 crores, in their twenties. Olivia Gill, 20 and Jack Eacott, 22, were confined inside, like everybody else, during the peak of the pandemic. With no bars, restaurants, and pubs open, the couple resorted to simpler activities like a walk in the park or cooking at home.

The lockdown that lasted for almost a year, helped Olivia, who is a commercial officer, and Jack, who works as a carpenter, save a lot of money. Their lockdown-saving routine started gaining traction and the couple decided to continue with it. “We had to make sacrifices along the way, lockdown helped us to continue to save through walks and not having the option to go out was really good for our saving strategy,” Olivia told Mirror.

Even when the pubs and restaurants opened, the couple continued with their savings regime. Date nights turned into walks in the park, expensive meals became home-cooked food. As a result, Olivia and Jack were able to save roughly £12,000, or roughly Rs 11.5 lakhs.

They used this money to wield the “Help to Buy” scheme. According to this government scheme, home buyers have to submit a five percent deposit to purchase the house. The government then lends owners up to 40 percent of the property value, interest-free, to boost affordability. In addition to buying the house, they also did the furnishing with the money saved.

Talking about buying their first house, Olivia said, “Having our own house has taken some getting used to, but it is such a positive feeling to see how all the sacrifice was worth it.” Olivia and Jack stand out among all their friends since none of their university friends own a home.

