Couple Sends Cutouts of Themselves to Grandkids For Thanksgiving After Covid Mars Reunion

While Thanksgiving is all about families getting together for a large meal and celebrating the blessings of the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has sent all celebrations awry. However, a Texas couple who had to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving celebrations found an innovative way to be part of the celebrations with their grandkids -- sort of.

The couple sent their grandchildren life-like cut-outs of them instead of being physically present at the festivities.

According to a report in CNN, Missy and Barry Buchanan sent the cutouts to their daughter in California and their son in Texas. In an interaction with the publication, Missy revealed she wanted to do something that is both funny and unexpected.

While the couple initially wanted to spend Thanksgiving with their son, or daughter, they decided to stay put at home as infections continue to rise.

Missy shared the image of their cutouts along with their grandkids and wrote, "Welcome to the "cardboard" family! Yep, Barry and I had a life-sized cutout made and shipped to our kids/ grandkids in the TX Hill Country and in California because we decided that Thanksgiving dinner with the family was too risky this year".

She further added that with COVID-19 cases on the rise, they wanted to show that one can have fun while helping keep everyone safe. Calling it an "act of love". Missy revealed that their kids and grandkids did have fun with the cutouts.

As per the report, Missy said that since they decided not to go, they wanted to make the festival fun for their family and not sad. Subsequently, she told her children that a big box is on the way, but did not give away any details that would spoil the surprise.

Mindy Whittington, her daughter, told the channel that her mum always sends thoughtful packages and gifts for their three-year-old but she was not expecting anything that crazy.

Their son Matthew Buchanan said his children Quintin, Oliver and Clara have enjoyed posing with the cutouts of their grandparents in different parts of the house.