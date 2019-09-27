Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Couple Slammed for 'Worst Ever' Gender Reveal Video Using Hippo and Jelly

Many people expressed their concern over the hippopotamus eating watermelon filled with dye.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Couple Slammed for 'Worst Ever' Gender Reveal Video Using Hippo and Jelly
Jell-o in a watermelon | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

A bizarre, quirky trend is gaining popularity these days and social media could not stop commenting on it. The trend of gender-reveals is gaining popularity among expecting couple.

One such couple's used a hippopotamus to reveal the gender of their child. The video is going viral online, but not for the right reasons. Posted on TikTok by user @xyssa.jada, the clip shows to-be father Jonathan tossing a jelly-filled watermelon into a hippo's mouth. As the hippo bites down on the watermelon, blue jelly gushes out, indicating that their baby will be a boy. Jonathan and his wife Bridgette Joseph are seen excited.

The gender reveal stunt took place at the Capital of Texas Zoo in Cedar Creek, and the clip was posted to TikTok on Saturday.

Filmmaker Ana Breton shared the video on Twitter later, where the 18-second clip has collected over 8 millions views and a ton of angry comments.

Many people expressed their concern over the hippopotamus eating watermelon filled with dye. While some slammed the father to-be saying "thank god" after it was revealed that the couple were having a baby boy.

The hippo seen in the clip is called Tank. After the backlash and criticism, Ana Breton, in a subsequent tweet, shared a statement from Bridgette Joseph where she defended her gender reveal stunt. She explained that she and her husband had been trying for a boy after having a daughter, and added that the hippo, Tank, was fed organic Jell-O inside the watermelon which was "safe" for it.

"Tank was more than happy to have the treat. He walked right to us and opened his mouth," she wrote.

The Zoo's director Michael Hicks told Time that Tank only eats the best foods, so the blue food exploding from the watermelon was organic blue Jell-O.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram