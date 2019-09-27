Couple Slammed for 'Worst Ever' Gender Reveal Video Using Hippo and Jelly

A bizarre, quirky trend is gaining popularity these days and social media could not stop commenting on it. The trend of gender-reveals is gaining popularity among expecting couple.

One such couple's used a hippopotamus to reveal the gender of their child. The video is going viral online, but not for the right reasons. Posted on TikTok by user @xyssa.jada, the clip shows to-be father Jonathan tossing a jelly-filled watermelon into a hippo's mouth. As the hippo bites down on the watermelon, blue jelly gushes out, indicating that their baby will be a boy. Jonathan and his wife Bridgette Joseph are seen excited.

The gender reveal stunt took place at the Capital of Texas Zoo in Cedar Creek, and the clip was posted to TikTok on Saturday.

Filmmaker Ana Breton shared the video on Twitter later, where the 18-second clip has collected over 8 millions views and a ton of angry comments.

I did it. I found the worst gender reveal. pic.twitter.com/37b5GkrTbN — Ana Bretón (@missbreton) September 21, 2019

Many people expressed their concern over the hippopotamus eating watermelon filled with dye. While some slammed the father to-be saying "thank god" after it was revealed that the couple were having a baby boy.

Did they give that poor hippo chemicals ? @peta — Hanna (@HybridHanna) September 23, 2019

treat animals humanely — Brenda J Harnisch (@bandjinc) September 22, 2019

The “thank god” because it’s a boy because apparently having a girl would be HORRIBLE 🙄😡 — 🎃Fate Tempest🎃 (@KTenpas) September 21, 2019

I just hate whenever it’s a boy and the parents go “thank god” :/ — Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) September 21, 2019

The hippo doesn’t bother me, the husband saying thank god is the cringe af part — Sav✨🖤 🔜 Lost Lands (@lostsavv) September 22, 2019

I really wanted this hippo to vomit that blue liquid all over them right after. — River Named Eemo-shun (@tattooedtrvlagt) September 21, 2019

The hippo seen in the clip is called Tank. After the backlash and criticism, Ana Breton, in a subsequent tweet, shared a statement from Bridgette Joseph where she defended her gender reveal stunt. She explained that she and her husband had been trying for a boy after having a daughter, and added that the hippo, Tank, was fed organic Jell-O inside the watermelon which was "safe" for it.

"Tank was more than happy to have the treat. He walked right to us and opened his mouth," she wrote.

Hi all! I’ve been in touch with the family in the video. While I’m not a fan of gender reveals, it was not my intention to bring darkness to their special day. Here’s some background written by Bridgette. Donations to the ACTUAL hippo in the vid here: https://t.co/rByV2mbXRK pic.twitter.com/fDWY29niTE — Ana Bretón (@missbreton) September 22, 2019

The Zoo's director Michael Hicks told Time that Tank only eats the best foods, so the blue food exploding from the watermelon was organic blue Jell-O.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.