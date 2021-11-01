Couple Steals 19th Century Wine Worth Rs 3 Crore From Hotel in Spain

People who like drinking wine would know that some wines are extremely costly. It is said that the older the wine, the costlier it is. Many people also like to have a collection of costly wines. Hence, costly wine is also in high demand. People who can afford it buy it while those who cannot also resort to stealing it. Well, sometimes. Recently something like that happened in Spain where a couple stole extremely expensive bottles of wine from a famous Hotel “Atrio".

As much as the hotel is known for its food and services, it is more famous for its collection of costly wines. Recently, around 45 bottles of wine were stolen from this place. Some of these bottles were of the 19th century. But one of the bottles was so costly that the hotel had to face heavy losses following the theft. The wine named Chateau d’Yquem of 1806’s cost was worth more than Rs 3 crore. This wine was made by a special winemaker of France and it was one of the special offerings of the hotel Atrio.

The owner of the hotel, Jose Polo, has blamed an English-speaking couple for the robbery. According to him, the couple checked in the hotel and came to the hotel restaurant, Michelin, to have food. When the staff went to the kitchen to serve food to them, the suspected man slowly entered the cellar, the place where wine bottles are kept, and stole bottles from there. Because the hotel staff was attending to the guests, no one paid attention to the security cameras. The two suspects then checked out and went away.

People came to know about the robbery after they left. The owner of the hotel said that the two looked professional. Police have launched their investigation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.