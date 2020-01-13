Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Couple Ties Knot Amid Swirling Clouds as Volcano Erupts in the Background

The venue later posted a picture of the couple at the altar, swirling clouds in the distance, and wrote, "The wedding continues!"

CNN

Updated:January 13, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Couple Ties Knot Amid Swirling Clouds as Volcano Erupts in the Background
(Image credit: Facebook/ @Savanna Farm Tagaytay by Solange )

A couple in the Philippines went ahead with their wedding Sunday despite the eruption of a volcano spewing ash into the sky behind them.

Chino and Kat Vaflor were tying the knot at a venue 10 miles from the Taal Volcano when wedding photographer Randolf Evan captured dramatic shots of the couple with the ash plume seemingly overhead.

The Taal Volcano, about 37 miles south of Manila on the island of Luzon, erupted in the afternoon, forcing residents to evacuate as experts warned that another "hazardous explosive eruption" is possible.

"We were actually nervous because while working we kept on checking social media for updates on the volcanic eruption. So we were actually aware of the warnings and escalating levels that was being announced real time," Evan told CNN.

"We also discussed discreetly among ourselves what we should do when worst comes to worst."

Evan said everyone at the wedding at Savanna Farm Tagaytay by Solange stayed "calm" as the couple said "I do."

The venue later posted a picture of the couple at the altar, swirling clouds in the distance, and wrote, "The wedding continues!"

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the volcano exhibited a "fast escalation" in volcanic activity. Continuous eruption generated ash plumes 6 to 9 miles above the crater, it said.

The institute urged the evacuation of Taal Volcano island and several nearby towns.

The agency raised its alert status to indicate the possibility of a hazardous eruption with lava within hours to days

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram