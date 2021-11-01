Couple Turns Garden Area into Wooden Cottage And Now It Makes Lakhs

A couple has found an amazing way to earn money sitting at home, and their new method has helped them increase their annual income too. The couple started making around Rs 2.5 lakhs every month after they turned their garden area into a wooden cottage. The cottage alone gets them nearly Rs 30 lakh annually. The best part about their idea is that they earn this money sitting at home.

Tiktok user Steph, who operates @stephinvests, has shared a video in which he explains the small business the couple started in the garden behind the house. The garden is said to be of no use but the new business idea has changed the scenario.

According to reports, a short video shared by this TikTok user shows a wooden cottage in the garden area. The cottage has been prepared by both husband and wife. It can be booked for rent on the travel and hotel sites. In the caption, Steph wrote: “We built a small house in the backyard and now it earns us Rs 2.5 per month.”

Steph has shared the video clip on TikTok which shows the entire process of how they built the cottage house from scratch. He said, “It has cost Rs 30 lakh to build this holiday home as we have done most of the work.”

The couple has shared their success story on TikTok and informed others of how they earn Rs 2.5 lakh every month just sitting at home by using the garden already in the house.

According to reports, the video has garnered over 10 lakh views till now and the viewers are praising the business idea. One of the users wrote, “This is very beautiful, I would love to visit this place. Both of you have done a great job.”

