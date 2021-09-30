Couple Weds at US-Canada Border So Bride's Family Can Attend Amid Travel Curbs

A soon-to-be-married couple faced a challenge when planning the location of their wedding ceremony. While the pair, who knew each other for the last 35 years, lived together in New York, the to-be-bride’s elderly members of the family were stuck across the US border in Canada, as per CNN and NBC reports. Non-essential travel from the North American country to the US has been restricted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was not easy to fix the dilemma, but as they say where there is a will there’s a way, the engaged duo managed to find a common ground, and it is rather incredible. Karen Mahoney and Brian Ray, residents of Cadyville, NYC got engaged six months ago in March. They work as ski instructors, and have each been married in the past and reconnected. Fate finally got it right when they finally decided to tie the knot in March this year.

Understandably, both Karen and Brian wanted their families to attend the nuptials. So they said ‘I do’ on a quiet street on the US-Canada border. On a Friday afternoon, families and close friends stood by and watched Karen and Brian commit their lives to each other.

For the last few months, Karen and her loved ones keenly watched the travel updates, in hope of good news. However, that did not happen, Karen wanted her father, mother and her 96-year-old grandmother to be present for the biggest day of her life. While speaking to NBC 5, she recalled that in August, the announcement came that everything was closed. Immediately, the family turned their focus to figure out a way that Karen’s family can be a part of the ceremony in person.

While Karen and Brian and an officiant stood on the NYC side, the bride’s clan stood across the border in Canada. According to CNN, the ceremony included everything except signatures on the marriage certificate. Brian would later tell the portal and express his emotional experience. He said,” I cried. It was good for me, because I knew how much it meant to her to have her parents and her grandmother here and see us exchanging vows.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.