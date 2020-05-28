Couple Who Eloped In January Finally Got Married at a Quarantine Centre in Odisha

Be it a crisis, a disaster, or a pandemic, love seems to find a way. Such an incident occurred at a quarantine centre in Odisha, which recently saw a young couple get married within its premises amid lockdown.







Puri resident Saurabh Das, 10, from village Sagada, got married to his girlfriend Priyanka Das on Sunday. The two had been quarantining at a centre set up in the village for migrant returnees. The nuptials took place at the centre itself at the end of a 14-day quarantine period, Hindustan Times reported.

As per the report, the couple had eloped from home in January and had been living in Ahmedabad, where Saurabh worked at a plastic factory. But when the lockdown hit, both found it difficult to eke out a livelihood in Gujarat. They managed to return to Sagada on May 10, only to be put in the quarantine centre.

Nevertheless, the wait seems to have ended well for the couple, both of whom tested negative for COVID-19 despite exhibiting symptoms.

The wedding was organised by local village authorities as well as ASHA and Anganwadi workers while the heads of the quarantine centre officiated in place of the couple's parents.

As per Manoj Behera, the Block Development Officer at Nimapara, Priyanka was also pregnant while in quarantine so authorities thought it best to get the couple marries on their behest.

This is not the only lockdown wedding to take place at a quarantine centre since India went into a nation-wide lockdown on March 24 to combat coronavirus. Earlier in May, district officials allowed a woman to get married to at a quarantine centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The woman had got stuck in Indore when she went there to shop for her wedding in April and could only return to Bhopal on May 15.

Meanwhile, Odisha has 1,593 cases of coronavirus.