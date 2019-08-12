Couple Whose Love Story Started With a Random 'Gundam' Message, Finally Gets Hitched

Back in 2016, a woman got a message from some random guy on social media saying, "im gonna dm u pick of my gundam (sic)". Thankfully for Elle Howley, even though she was well aware that Gundams are robots from a popular anime series, she was still sceptical thinking what it could actually mean.

Luckily for her, she was about to experience the start of a beautiful love story.

The 'Gundam man' was John Grasso and following months of direct messaging and texting the two finally met.

According to a story published in BBC, the couple, from New Jersey, USA, got engaged in 2017 and eloped on August 1, 2019, and were married in a small ceremony at a hotel in San Francisco.

i’ve never been so happy to have been right about something in my whole life pic.twitter.com/rgNamiY0iE — elle (@mitsurutenma) August 4, 2019

Speaking to BBC, Elle said, "Our parents knew of our elopement, so I guess it wasn't exactly us running away - but we wanted to do something memorable!"

The report further said that even though the wedding did not have a Gundam theme, the couple is planning for a ceremony and reception next year, where Elle hopes to incorporate a lot of Gundam elements. As for the honeymoon, Elle says if their money allows for it, going to Japan would be a "dream come true."

Turns out they are not the only couples to have met through a mutual appreciation of Gundam. Commenting on Elle's post, Shana Schwarz revealed that she made a 'nerdy connection' with a boy in a chatroom, and 12 years later they are married with three kids. She added that they initially bonded over films and each other's references to pop culture.

I made a nerdy connection with a boy in a chatroom in 1998. We've been married 12 years now and have three kids. I wish you the same happiness and love your love story. — Shana Schwarz (@shanaschwarz) August 4, 2019

Initially, we bonded over a shared love of movies. We kept finishing each other's quotes or laughing at the other's references to pop culture. We both loved Anastasia, which had recently come out. At our wedding, we handed out soundtracks as our favor, using music from movies. — Shana Schwarz (@shanaschwarz) August 6, 2019

Not only her, another user who goes by the name @OnlyJepp also wrote that husband DMed her a photo of a stormtrooper he built years ago when he was at science camp and she was happy she gave him a chance.

My husband dm’ed me a photo of a storm trouper he built years ago when he was at science camp lol I’m so happy I gave him a chance pic.twitter.com/slG4vKeXbt — Spinelli | #ORANGEDRIVE | (@OnlyJepp) August 4, 2019

Others too posted similar stories:

Get you a nerd man they really are the best ones.Before our first date my now boyfriend showed me his collection of hundreds of pop figures, marvel legends figures, and comics.Seems to be going pretty well and I think I'm gonna marry him someday. — Michael☀️ (@michaelreece99) August 5, 2019

My husband and I used Gundams as our wedding cake topper! Congrats to you both! pic.twitter.com/gVXNngE3EF — Bee (@gunplagyaru) August 5, 2019

Hey congrats!! My OK Cupid mentioned a lot of giant robots and I proposed with #gunpla pic.twitter.com/JbsqWMyaFY — Jay Steinbrecher (@JaySteinbrecher) August 11, 2019

My wife and I had these at our wedding. May the nerd gods continue to bless you pic.twitter.com/OOkVIy7K9a — Ben Munson (@archaica) August 4, 2019

That's awesome! Got my wife in to Gundam when we started dating. She proposed to me last year by building her first ever gunpla. pic.twitter.com/B9xZTvV99n — King of Hearts ❤ (@El_Wray80) August 5, 2019

