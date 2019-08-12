Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Couple Whose Love Story Started With a Random 'Gundam' Message, Finally Gets Hitched

The couple, from New Jersey, USA, got engaged in 2017 and eloped on August 1, 2019, and got married in a small ceremony at a hotel in San Francisco.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 12, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Couple Whose Love Story Started With a Random 'Gundam' Message, Finally Gets Hitched
Images tweeted by @mitsurutenma.
Loading...

Back in 2016, a woman got a message from some random guy on social media saying, "im gonna dm u pick of my gundam (sic)". Thankfully for Elle Howley, even though she was well aware that Gundams are robots from a popular anime series, she was still sceptical thinking what it could actually mean.

Luckily for her, she was about to experience the start of a beautiful love story.

The 'Gundam man' was John Grasso and following months of direct messaging and texting the two finally met.

According to a story published in BBC, the couple, from New Jersey, USA, got engaged in 2017 and eloped on August 1, 2019, and were married in a small ceremony at a hotel in San Francisco.

Speaking to BBC, Elle said, "Our parents knew of our elopement, so I guess it wasn't exactly us running away - but we wanted to do something memorable!"

The report further said that even though the wedding did not have a Gundam theme, the couple is planning for a ceremony and reception next year, where Elle hopes to incorporate a lot of Gundam elements. As for the honeymoon, Elle says if their money allows for it, going to Japan would be a "dream come true."

Turns out they are not the only couples to have met through a mutual appreciation of Gundam. Commenting on Elle's post, Shana Schwarz revealed that she made a 'nerdy connection' with a boy in a chatroom, and 12 years later they are married with three kids. She added that they initially bonded over films and each other's references to pop culture.

Not only her, another user who goes by the name @OnlyJepp also wrote that husband DMed her a photo of a stormtrooper he built years ago when he was at science camp and she was happy she gave him a chance.

Others too posted similar stories:

