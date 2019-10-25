Couple With Stroller Has Lucky Escape as Sedan Rams into SUV Which Jumps Red Light

In a horrifying incident, a couple and their infant in a stroller had a lucky escape at a crosswalk in the United States, as an SUV was on the verge of running over it.

A footage released by the Phoenix Police Department on Thursday shows an SUV jumping the red light at a high speed while another Chevu Cruze sedan from the adjacent direction rams into it, saving the family from being hit by the speeding SUV.

The police department took to their official Facebook account to hail the 27-year-old woman, who was driving the sedan, and called her a 'hero'.

In the post, the police said, "A hero in the form of a Chevy Cruze may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk."

The couple was crossing Indian School at the 53rd Avenue when the accident took place few meters away from where they were positioned. The family was seen running across the street in a state of shock.

The police said, "The 28-year-old was arrested on Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and aggravated assault charges. Police also found a gun in the Jeep so an additional prohibited possession charge was added."

While the woman sustain some injuries but they were reported not to be life threatening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.