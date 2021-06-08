Couples in Maharashtra Town Get Married at Covid-care Centre, Donate Cash Saved for Wedding

The coronavirus pandemic has ended up denting plans of vacations, social events all throughout last year and continues to do so. But despite facing barriers including lockdown, limitations on guests, couples have been getting married in unique places and sometimes have even tried to tweak the norms to enjoy their special days. Now, a unique wedding ceremony was held at a Covid Care Center in Parner town of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. Recently, restrictions regarding marriage ceremonies were relaxed in the Ahmednagar district and after this, two couples from Parner recently got married in a Covid Center. Apart from choosing this unique venue for their weddings, the couple also donated a significant amount of money they had kept aside for their weddings to the Covid-19 centre.

The couples got married at MLA Nilesh Lanka’s Sharad Chandraji Pawar Arogya Mandir Covid Centre in Parner town. Aniket Vyavahare and Aarti Shinde as well as Rajshri Kale and Janardan Kadam decided to welcome the new stage of their lives by getting married at the Covid Centre as a goodwill gesture for the locals of their villages who were admitted at the Covid-19 center. Both the couples also decided to donate face masks, sanitizers, PPE kits, essential medicines to the Covid centre. They also donated financial assistance of Rs 37,000 for treating the patients.

“The world is facing a major crisis because of the pandemic. There are many restrictions on such social gatherings such as weddings. Our people, the villagers are currently undergoing treatment at the Covid Centre and we decided to do something to cheer them up. Because of this we decided to marry here," said Aniket.

The ceremony took place by ensuring all guidelines related to coronavirus were being adhered to. There were very few relatives present from both the sides and local MLA Nilesh Lanke was also present, who praised the couples for this unique step.

“These highly educated youths took this decision after they sought permission from their parents and tried to allay the fears of the patients", Lanka said.

There have been a few such instances in the past one year where couples, when faced with hurdles, have ended up marrying in a Covid centre. After their elaborate wedding plans went awry due to the bride testing positive for coronavirus, a couple from Rajasthan’s Bara got married at a Covid-care Centre in the city. The couple, wearing PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits sat down to get married to each other. The bride had tested positive for the virus earlier, prompting the couple to take the unique step to get married to each other. The wedding was captured on video which later went viral on social media. ​

Also more recently, despite being tested positive, a man in Madhya Pradesh went ahead with his nuptial ceremony and marrying his bride in PPE kits. Instead of traditional clothes, the couple were seen bearing the blue protective suits while tying the knot at a marriage hall in Ratlam.

