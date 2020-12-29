Couples in Russia are Kissing on Subway to Protest Covid-19 Restrictions in Concerts

To protest the Covid-19 restrictions in Russia, couples decided to use pubic display of affection to show their dissent. People are now kissing their partners in crowded subways as a mark of protest.

The incident is from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, reported Life. A footage which shows several couples kissing has surfaced on social media. Interestingly, this protest was held by the group in the honour of a newly-released song Let's Kiss by the band Pink Glasses, says the report.

The couples claimed that they were protesting against the coronavirus restrictions in music concerts and restaurants after 11pm. The trains are extremely crowded and thus, they can be a more powerful source of infection than concerts or restaurants.

The protesting couples claimed they had no intentions of disrupting public services or of hurting anyone's sentiments. However, this is not for the first time that protests against Covid-19 restrictions are taking place.

When the Covid-19 pandemic surfaced earlier in 2020, some people in the USA protested against the measures taken to control the virus. The people had then protested against stay-at-home rules, claiming that such rules should not be in place for states where the number of Covid-19 cases is less.

The music industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic across countries. A report in Ladbible says that the UK music industry has become half its size in terms of its contribution to the country's economy because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The live music industry has been especially hit hard by the ongoing pandemic. In the USA, in the last stimulus package, $15 billion have been assigned for the live entertainment that includes theatres and independent movie houses.

The coronavirus has so far infected 81 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of 17 million people around the world.

With over 3 million cases in the country, Russia stands fourth when it comes to the number of Covid-19 cases. The country on the top of the chart is the USA which has more than 19 million Covid-19 cases.

Russia has also recently approved the use of Sputnik V vaccine for senior citizens in the country. The President of the country Vladimir Putin will also be taking this vaccine recently.