Couple's Inspired, 'Botched' Engagement Pictures With Champagne Win Hearts on Internet

A couple’s bid to make special their engagement with a Pinterest-inspired photo ended in a disaster but nonetheless it is winning hearts and chuckles on the social media.

Inspired by a click on Pinterest, Alyssa Snodsmith and Collin Hewett wanted to make the special day memorable, by capturing fiancé Hewitt slowly pouring champagne into his ladylove’s mouth. But it did not go down as planned as the coupled struggle to execute the whole idea.

Hewitt later posted engagement pictures on Twitter and admitting he “botched up”.

“So, me and Alyssa took our engagements pictures yesterday. She found a Pinterest picture that she wanted to try and recreate. . . I botched it,” tweeted Hewitt with the pictures of the ceremony.

So me and Alyssa took our engagements pictures yesterday. She found a Pinterest picture that she wanted to try and recreate...I botched it pic.twitter.com/oSSUCB4o6A — Big Stack Dibbles Jr (@collinhewett17) October 20, 2019

The pictures that have gone viral attracting hilarious replies and admiration as well, show Snodsmith struggling and spitting as Hewitt while pouring champagne in her mouth also drenched her shirt.

Hewitt’s post has garnered over 56,000 retweets and nearly 50,000 likes since it was posted Sunday. Having a heart laugh at the hilarious situation of the couple, many have appreciated the bride-to-be for being a great sport.

Time.com reported that couple have taken the incident in stride eventually.

“I was trying so hard to pour it slowly that when it started to kind of trickle out at the end, I over-adjusted and it came pouring out all over her,” the report quoted Hewett as saying.

“At first, I was in shock, I couldn’t believe what I had just done, I felt so bad, but then she kinda just started laughing and cleaning herself up. Relationships are meant to be fun and if you can’t laugh through the hard stuff and mistakes it might not be worth it,” he added.

