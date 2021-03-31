Couple's Photoshoot on New Couch Has Puzzled the Internet. Do You See it?

Flaunting a new buy whether it be a dress, car or furniture is common in this age of social media. Most netizens take to their handles to share the new additions with their virtual family. A couple based out of London too did the same thing. The only twist in their snap was a spooky optical illusion.

Kellie Gnauck and Sam Cassidy, a couple based out of Greenwich, London posed with their brand new green sofa. Their objective behind posing with it was to show their latest furniture addition to their family back in Australia. However, when they clicked the pictures, a photo turned out in a way that it seems that they have swapped heads. This happened due to a certain angle from which the photograph was clicked.

To share this strange picture with her virtual fam, Kellie took to Instagram and posted two very normal pictures and one picture with illusion. To make the post more interesting she uploaded that photo in the end of the series. Adding more to the quirk element, she in her caption said, “And by pure luck and many blessings, we ended up with picture number 3.”

Kellie who was herself in disbelief told LADbible, that she was herself not able to believe. Further, the new sofa owner also added that she did not believe in such optical illusions and more than often thought that they were unreal. She said, “I honestly thought it was fake. I didn't realise these types of pictures happened naturally.”

Her Instagram fam too was mind blown and the same was evident in their comments. A person said, “Google News brought me here. Though it took me a moment to see what was so odd, once I did I think it took my brain a bit to actually process what it just saw..”, another one, who also seemed to be quite surprised by illusion said, “Last photo is one of these photos where you get hella confused haha all love”