Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Couple's Special Day Takes a Cheesy Turn After they End up Ordering Pizza on Wedding

What started as a joke eventually ended up as the real wedding menu.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 3, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Couple's Special Day Takes a Cheesy Turn After they End up Ordering Pizza on Wedding
Image credit: Facebook

A UK couple's wedding took a cheezy turn when tired of deciding the wedding menu, both groom and bride settled on pizza.

Despite much brainstorming and discussion, Victoria and Tom Browne couldn’t come to a conclusion regarding the food menu. The newly married couple from Cornwall were also on a budget so they jokingly decided to treat their guests and family with something very un-weddingy: pizza.

What started as a joke eventually ended up as the real wedding menu.

The couple spoke to a nearby Dominos outlet and revealed their budget. They managed to order f30 large pizza boxes, 20 garlic breads, 20 boxes of chicken strips, and 20 boxes of wedges. And guess what? They got it all for £350 (approximately 32,000 INR).

That's super reasonable if you compare to the amount couples normally spend on the food menu on their weddings.

Victoria also posted a picture with pizza on her wedding day, with the caption, “Don’t wanna see another pizza in a while that’s for sure.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram