Couple's Special Day Takes a Cheesy Turn After they End up Ordering Pizza on Wedding

A UK couple's wedding took a cheezy turn when tired of deciding the wedding menu, both groom and bride settled on pizza.

Despite much brainstorming and discussion, Victoria and Tom Browne couldn’t come to a conclusion regarding the food menu. The newly married couple from Cornwall were also on a budget so they jokingly decided to treat their guests and family with something very un-weddingy: pizza.

What started as a joke eventually ended up as the real wedding menu.

The couple spoke to a nearby Dominos outlet and revealed their budget. They managed to order f30 large pizza boxes, 20 garlic breads, 20 boxes of chicken strips, and 20 boxes of wedges. And guess what? They got it all for £350 (approximately 32,000 INR).

That's super reasonable if you compare to the amount couples normally spend on the food menu on their weddings.

Victoria also posted a picture with pizza on her wedding day, with the caption, “Don’t wanna see another pizza in a while that’s for sure.”

