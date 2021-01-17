True Love: Video of Two Crocodiles Swimming Together in Australia is Melting Hearts

Animals in the wild often show great propensity for mating rituals and ever-lasting 'love'. And photos of a couple of crocodiles swimming together in Australia testament.

Recently, pictures of a crocodile couple swimming together went viral on the internet and netizens can’t stop gushing over it. The clip was shared by late conservationist Steve Irvin's daughter Bindi Irwin, who works for Australia Zoo. Sharing the video, Irwin wrote that “couples that swim together, stay together!”

Irwin further wrote that Saltwater crocodiles can be incredibly loving towards one another and this makes his heart very happy, adding that he and his family are feeding these modern-day dinosaurs every day through January 26 in Australia Zoo.

Couples that swim together, stay together! Saltwater crocodiles can be incredibly loving towards one another & that makes my heart really happy. Mum, Robert, Chandler & I are feeding these modern-day dinosaurs every day through January 26 here @AustraliaZoo. Hope to see you! pic.twitter.com/CJyEYzv6UR — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) January 13, 2021

Ever since the picture was shared on the microblogging site, it has garnered over thousands of likes and has been retweeted several times. Netizens have flooded the post with their reactions as they can’t stop admiring the incredible sight.

While one user called it “romantic”, another tagged it a a “true love affair”. A third wrote “True love” and called the crocodile couple “too cute”. The user also added that she is surprised to see that there is a big difference in size between the male and female reptile.

True love ...They are too cute the lovers I am surprised, there is a big difference in size between male and female. — Marie Lalancette (@angealpin) January 14, 2021

Some other user has shared another incredible video from the Australia zoo in the comment. The video shows three beautiful black swans picking up their food as they walk beside a lake. Sharing the video, the lady wrote that the swans are also counted as lifelong married couples as they live in a permanent marriage. She elaborated that swans court their partner time and again and this strengthens their relationship.

❤️❤️Swans also count as lifelong married couples... Although they live in a permanent marriage, swans court their partner again and again and thereby strengthen their relationship... Sooo beautiful❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SMxJMCv4im — O (@o_davidov) January 13, 2021

Earlier, a video of a crocodile racing with a speedboat has stunned the netizens. The spectacular clip was shared on microblogging site by a Twitter page called Gators Daily. The video was shot by a person riding on the speedboat and shows the crocodile emerging from the water body and starting to race with the boat. The reptile was seen swimming fast and trying to defeat the boat in the race. The video has left many surprised while some of them also found it scary.

croco races speedboat pic.twitter.com/Gd41U1UeQT — Gators Daily (@GatorsDaily) September 8, 2020

It was shared back in September 2020 and has garnered over 1.4 million views, 26000 likes and a ton of reactions. Many of the users found the clip amazing.