Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Couples Who Raise a Dog Together are Likely to Share a Stronger Bond, Says Study

Interestingly, raising a dog together acts as a good training period to raise children in future.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Couples Who Raise a Dog Together are Likely to Share a Stronger Bond, Says Study
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Raising and playing with dogs has effectively proven to be stress-busting. Several studies have shown that canines make humans calmer, more patient and happier in life.

Apart from the benefits of raising a pooch alone, a new study points out that raising a pooch help work a relationship better.

Rover.com carried out a survey, only to find that 60% of couple owners said that having a dog at home and looking after it “made their relationship stronger”. In fact, around half of the survey participants added that their pet dogs helped them spend more time together as a couple.

As per the data released by the study, 88% have highlighted “teamwork” as the most important element while raising a pet dog, whereas 65% said trust is also a necessity.

Meanwhile, 43% got attracted to their partners and found them sexier after bringing a dog home.

Interestingly, raising a dog together acts as a good training period to raise children in future.

Now, while there are several positive aspects to raising a canine together as a couple, there are some drawbacks as well. The study stated that one in six said that their sex life has gone for a toss as their dog sleeps most of the time with them on their bed

Hayley Quinn, a relationship educator, has lighted “compromise and communications talents” as the most important aspects while having a pet.

She says, ‘Getting a dog together is a gigantic commitment. Owning a pet together can toughen the quality of your relationship. Seeing your accomplice prove their emotional traits, akin to care and compassion, would possibly perhaps additionally be extremely horny and, as this look reveals, increases sexual desire,” quoted the Study as saying.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram