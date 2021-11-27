'Court of Life': Assam Lawyer's Constitution-themed Wedding Card is a Win

Wedding cards are often not given much thought since there is already too much on the plate for both the families involved. However, a soon-to-be-wed couple in Guwahati let their creative juices flow and came with a unique wedding invitation card for their big day. They sent a Constitution-themed invitation card to their guests, and a picture of the same is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The couple put their names on either side of the scales of justice, promoting gender equality. The wedding card also features various articles of the Constitution which, they say, allow them to marry.

“The right to marry is a component of Right To Life under Article 21 of the Indian constitution. So, it is time for me to use this Fundamental Right,” the groom states.

According to the wedding invitation card, the couple is getting married on November 28, and has invited their family and friends to attend their wedding reception on December 1. There is also a law, the groom says, which allows the guest to attend their reception.

“So, I request your gracious presence under Article 19 (i)(b) (Right to assemble peacefully and without arms) * and give your blessings,” the card reads.

The couple concludes by mentioning the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, under which they have “mutually decided to solemnize” their marriage. The cherry on cake is the last punchline in the wedding card. “When lawyers get married, they just don’t say ‘YES’ they say, ‘We accept the terms and conditions’.”

The quirky wedding card has caught the attention of netizens who are leaving some hilarious comments. One user said the contents of the invitation card “reads more like a court summon” while many guessed that the couple must be lawyers for coming up with such a wedding card.

One of the comments asked whether the couple was inviting guests to their wedding or jail. Another user quipped that the wedding card covers half the syllabus of CLAT.

What did you think of this unique wedding invitation card?

