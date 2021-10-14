Court Orders UK Man Pay Rs 1 Cr to Neighbour For Installing Camera, Breaching Privacy

A British doctor installed a doorbell with a camera on his door to prevent theft, but he was unaware that the installation was in contravention with the privacy laws of the country. Not just that, a court also ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore to his neighbour.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, John Woodard had installed a ring doorbell with a camera on the door after his car got stolen a few months ago. He installed the camera to avoid any theft in the future, but the person living in the adjoining house had a problem with the same.

She filed a complaint that she was constantly under surveillance of the installed cameras and that it was a violation of her privacy. She said, “Due to the device being in front of my house, my privacy is violated and I feel I am under surveillance for 24 hours.”

She moved the court and soon after the trial, the verdict was delivered in her favour.

The Oxford County Court Judge said, “In this entire matter, a case of breach of privacy is being made against Woodard. He has not respected the neighbour’s privacy by installing a smart ring doorbell at the door of the house. We order John to pay £100k to the neighbour as compensation.”

According to reports, in 2019, Woodard’s car was stolen by the thieves and following the incident, the doctor had installed four devices of the audiovisual technique. A small microphone was also installed along with the camera.

