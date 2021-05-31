Courteney Cox Surprises Fans by Re-Enacting 'The Routine' Dance With Ed Sheeran

The reunion episode of Friends certainly gave fans another opportunity to relish the hit sitcom. While there were several famous scenes that were re-enacted by the cast during the almost 100-minute-long special episode, one of the many that didn’t were ‘The Routine’. The Routine was the quirky dance sequence featuring Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) in the 10th episode of the sixth season of Friends. Titled ‘The One With The Routine’, the episode shows the sibling duo trying to get centre stage at the taping of a New Year’s party midnight bash.

Desperate to get featured in the show, Ross and Monica employ their secret weapon ‘The Routine’ which they had learned during college.

As iconic as the scene was, Courteney and Schwimmer didn’t relive it during the reunion. However, Courteney took the Friends fans by surprise when the actress posted a clip in which she reprised ‘The Routine’ with British singer Ed Sheeran.

The Instagram video shows the duo dancing in an open field with the famous background score of ‘The Routine’. While the actress performed her moves well, Sheeran was just enjoying the opportunity and made the video a whole lot more entertaining with his goofiness.

The British singer also posted the video saying he had a reunion of his own this weekend. He used several hashtags with one of them saying he did ‘The Routine’ better than Ross.

Since being posted, the video has garnered millions of views and got immense love from the fans.

One of the comments on Courteney’s video said, “This gives me another reason to live."

Breaking the internet is just too mainstream as musician Joel Taylor said there is no internet because it just “exploded".

Friends: The Reunion went live on May 27, and people in India can watch it on Zee5.

