This 'Magic' Cooling Blanket Reduces Your Body Temperature While You Sleep

As the summer season starts, the soaring temperatures quickly become unbearable in a hot and humid environment. Many of us lose sleep. In such a situation, people resort to air conditioning. However, the higher consumption of electricity and inflated bills in summer due to enhanced use of fans and air conditioners remain a concern.

Now an innovation will bring relief in summer without the worries of higher electricity consumption. A new blanket is now available in the market to cool ourselves down. Though it sounds crazy to wrap ourselves with a duvet in this hot weather, this Marchpower Cooling Blanket actually reduces the user’s body temperature.

Although people are calling this blanket magic, the technology behind it isn’t witchcraft. Instead, it is the Japanese Arc-chill Q-Max 0.34 fibres cooling fabric that keeps users cool. This innovative fabric reduces the temperature by absorbing one’s body heat and providing a cooling effect all night, thus allowing people a comfortable sleep. When someone wraps themselves with this comforter, it reduces the body temperature by somewhere between two degrees and five degrees.

The wonder product is not only perfect for summers but also for light winters. It is a double-sided blanket and its other side is made of 100% breathable bamboo fibres which keep people warm during the cooler months. While its smoother side provides a cooling effect, the fuzzy side keeps one a little warm.

This is not all. While most duvets are thick, Marchpower Cooling Blanket is quite light and soft. It can also be cleaned using a washing machine. Those with sensitive skin can also use it since its fabric does not attract bacteria on continuous use.

This blanket is available on Amazon for just Rs 10,378. According to the scores of users, it is a big success. Reviewers have maintained that Marchpower Cooling Blanket really works, and it is not just all advertisements. Many thanked the shopping portal for selling these blankets and helping them achieve a comfortable sleep during this hot weather.

