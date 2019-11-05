Covfefe, the Horse Named after Donald Trump's Twitter Fiasco, Wins $1 Million Race

US President Donald Trump may often find himself in the thick of the 'covfefe' for his now infamous tweets but a horse named Covfefe has just won a million dollar race in the US.

The three-years-old thoroughbred just won the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint in California's Santa Anita Park. The horse's co-owner Jamie Roth was inspired by Trump's 2017 viral tweet when he wrote "Despite the constant bad press covfefe".

While the tweet was removed after the seeming typo went viral, the word left a lasting impression on the minds of people.

Roth, however, said that she was not a supporter of Trump, telling USA Today that he didn't stand for the things that she believed in. "But I believe in Covfefe.," Roth said.

According to Roth, the idea to call the horse Covfefe was just to have a bit of fun. Covfefe the horse is popular in local media and also has its own Twitter handle called "RealCovfefeRacehorse". While the handle indulges in a sort of wry commentary on Trump's statements as well as current affairs in the US, it resists from getting too political.

🎶🎸Coming out of my starting gateAnd I've been doing just fine Gotta gotta be downBecause I want it allIt started out with a tweetHow did it end up like this?It was only a tweet, it was only a tweet🎶🎸I'm Mrs. CovfefeSide#MrsCovfefeSide #Covfefe https://t.co/LcGjmgVhSx — RealCovfefeRacehorse (@CovfefeHorse) October 24, 2019

However, after Covfefe's spectacular victory at the races, thrilled netizens felt it was time the horse was invited to the White House.

Yeah invite #Covfefe to the White House. This will bring the whole nation together! — Mainetain (@Matthew70493105) November 5, 2019

I rarely retweet but how could I not? It’s great how one word and one horse has brought the 🐎 community together so we can all laugh. Thanks @Fijithegreat @CovfefeHorse for making social media a lot of fun today!! Have to say The Masterpiece painting was hilarious! https://t.co/eiwhMBe46D — Stacey Lefton Glick (@windsorpark_) November 5, 2019

In fact, Trump himself seemed to take notice of Covfefe's victory and reveled that the word 'covfefe' may not have been a typo at all but a word with "deep meaning".

Great! But how do you know it was a “mistweet?” May be something with deep meaning! https://t.co/00EXMCgQLp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

