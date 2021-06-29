Covid-19 Ambulance Drivers in Mizoram Take Break for a Jamming Session During Night Duty

The COVID-19 placed unprecedented pressure on the country's medical infrastructure and things only got worse during the second wave of the pandemic. While the situation was grim, to say the least, it was our healthcare workforce who put their foot down in the difficult times and worked tirelessly to save precious human lives. Managing work has not been easy for them but they found their own ways to enjoy and keep themselves motivated in testing times. We saw many heartwarming videos of these workers dancing and singing during their COVID duty that gave us hope at a time when everything seemed dark. Now, the latest video of a group of COVID-19 ambulance drivers in Aizawl singing together during their break from night duty has been getting a lot of attention online.

The video which was shared on Instagram page @mizoramminsta features this of drivers jamming together a song which is an appeal to God to put an end to the miseries. One of these drivers also plays the guitar. Check out the video here:

The video was received with an overwhelming response from people online and so far, has got nearly 40 thousand views on Instagram. Reacting to the video many users posted their comments and lauded the drivers for keeping a positive approach towards life even in difficult times. And almost everyone was just left impressed with their melodious jamming session.

In another similar video that had caught everyone’s attention online, a group of hospital staff got together to sing and dance to motivate patients suffering from the coronavirus. Dressed in PPE kits, these health care workers were seen strumming guitars and singing Namo Namo Shankara from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Kedarnath. The video was shared on multiple social media pages and even caught the attention of music composer Amit Trivedi who had composed this song.

Praying for everyone's quick recovery 🙏God Bless https://t.co/bS8JLGKu15— Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) May 20, 2021

