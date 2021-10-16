Pascal Greco was planning for his third trip to Iceland when the pandemic had struck the entire globe. This self taught photographer, filmmaker and cinematographer from Geneva, as his bio says, had planned to capture the unique architecture of Iceland. But as the pandemic hit, like everyone else, Greco too got confined in his home. As everyone was finding ways and means for their pastime during the lockdown, so did Greco. A playstation 4 and a copy of Death Stranding, the latest game by Hideo Kojima, came to his rescue in times of boredom. In the game, one plays Sam Porter Bridges whose task is to deliver couriers and reconnect isolated colonies in the US where destructive creatures are roaming the Earth, following a catastrophe.

According to the report by Vice, Greco said that as and when he loaded the game and saw black sand, moss, streams and waterfall, he knew that it was Iceland. Even though the game has a backdrop of the US, Greco was convinced that the game’s location was Iceland. As his photography practice was on hold and he had assumed the game’s location to be Iceland, he started looking around at the game’s landscape. As any tourist in a real location would do, so did Greco. While wandering aimlessly through the game’s landscape, without even realising, he entered the game’s photo mode.

Greco said that some photo modes allow users to adjust the basic settings like aperture, as is in real-life photography. Further exploring this feature of the game, Greco found out that it had a polaroid mode too which he used for his photography.

What Greco had noticed and used is known as ‘in-game photography’.

Greco said that it is not as random and easy as one would think about an in-game photography. One has to look out for the right position and angle to take the photos. “You have to fumble around until you finally arrange yourself in just the right spot. And you can’t just zoom from 25 meters away; you really have to walk over,” Greco further said.

Greco is now collating all his in-game photography work and going to publish the same as a book, Place(s) in November this year.

