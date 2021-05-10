How Covid-19 Helped a Trafficked Woman Return Home to Jharkhand After 3 Years

A 20-year-old woman, who originally hailed from Chatra’s Kalyanpur village in Jharkhand and had been trafficked to New Delhi three years ago, was rescued and reunited with her parents, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. A trafficker named Fulchand had lured the girl away and she had been working as a domestic help at a house in Delhi’s Janakpuri. She had recently contracted coronavirus and the employers took her to an isolation centre in Sultanpuri. There she met a few other women from Jharkhand as well and she told them about her predicament, the TOI reported.

The co-inhabitants of the isolation centre then put up her video on the internet and incidentally, a social activist from Jharkhand, Shobha Kujur, came across the same and contacted the local Chatra police.

The cops then probed into the woman’s claims and found her details to be correct. They took the matter to Chatra SP Rishav Kumar Jha. Assistant sub-inspectors Kamlesh and Jacinta Minz helped to bring the woman back home after getting in touch with the authorities in Delhi. On May 5 she was finally reunited with her family.

“I am thankful to Shobha di and police officials. I had appeared in my matriculation examination and waiting for the results to come out in 2018, when I was lured by one man named Fulchand and taken to Delhi. I wanted to take up further studies but all my dreams have been shattered," she was quoted as saying.

Cops said an FIR has been lodged to locate Fulchand. The woman said that Fulchand had first taken her mobile phone and then sold her to a house in Janakpuri where she was made to work from morning till night. She said she was also not allowed to go out of the house or look out the window and was strictly kept shut inside the four walls of the house.

