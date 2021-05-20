Covid-19 Jugaad: Man Creates Personal 'Bio-Bubble' While Travelling on Metro

The pandemic has forced humans to adopt unique methods to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus. Some basic things like wearing a mask, keeping sanitiser and maintaining hygiene always come handy while travelling in a crowded place. But then there are people who go to any length to ensure avoiding any risk of catching the virus. In a video being shared online, a man, inside a metro train, is seen covering himself with a plastic box from all four sides. The man has taken social distancing to another level. Sitting comfortably in his own ‘bio bubble’, the man looked busy on his phone, even as other travellers couldn’t stop themselves from noticing him. The video was shared by businessman Harsh Goenka, who is quite active on social media, on Twitter. Goenka called this social distancing method a “corona innovation". The video attracted some hilarious comments while many others lauded the man’s ‘jugaad’.

A Twitter user jokingly said, “For a minute I thought that was Bappi Lahiri..then realized no gold chains so not him." Another user commended the man’s efforts while saying necessity is the mother of invention.

Many such hilarious but appreciative incidents have taken place in the past. In another viral video, a couple in Bihar’s Begusarai used sticks to put garlands on each other in order to ensure social distancing. The couple also had their masks on during their wedding ceremony.

While the above two mentioned incidents are of people trying to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus, a man in Karnataka had found a jugaad to avoid police lathi. Amid the lockdown in the southern state, a local of Udupi district erected an aluminium sheet right behind the seat of his cycle. This jugaad was done by him to save his back from turning blue by the dreaded police lathi. The cyclist also equipped himself with a helmet and facemask.

