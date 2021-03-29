Covid-19 Pandemic May Have Limited Physical Holi, But Twitter is Still Painted in Colorful Memes

It’s 2021 and the global Covid-19 pandemic just cancelled the festival of colours, Holi. The recent spike in Covid-19 cases in India has lead to the cancellation of several plans as most city clubs and event venues have dismissed their Holi parties in order to avoid large gatherings. Even as physical gatherings have been limited, there is some semblance of holy kept up - even if it is virtually. As most North Indian states celebrate the festival of colours by limiting their use of gulaal to immediate family members as well as restricting the festivities to food, specially prepared for Holi.

On Desi Twitter, however, the memes have more than made up for the lack of celebrations in-person this year.

When you play Holi withFamily Friends pic.twitter.com/SJWOxXf0c0— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 29, 2021

Lee my friends on holi pic.twitter.com/wzYY2uvwzj— ♛ (@reemmm__meme) March 29, 2021

My Holi Plans : pic.twitter.com/m6CSJ8FhWv— Meme Central (@memecentral_teb) March 29, 2021

While the pandemic has acted as a dampening spirit, you can get into the festive spirit by organising a low-key and intimate Holi party with your immediate family members. You can also have a virtual Holi get-together with those who are staying away.

Use of organic colours would not harm your skin and you can also wash it off easily. They are very soft and gentle to the skin. The markets are full of colourful pichkaris and those quirky and fun props to make your Holi celebrations excited. There are many dishes that can be prepared at home to make your Holi extra special. These dishes include gujia, thandai, pakoras, dahi-bade, gol-gappe and malpuas. So, make these dishes at home with your family members to get in the spirit of Holi and celebrate the festival safely at home.

You can enjoy a colourful Holi on your balcony with your intimate family members. To add a bit more festive spirit, you can also use some flower, balloons and colourful papers to decorate your balcony and have a blast without creating a mess inside your house.

