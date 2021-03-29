Covid-19 Pandemic May Have Limited Physical Holi, But Twitter is Still Painted in Colorful Memes

On Desi Twitter, however, the memes have more than made up for the lack of celebrations in-person this year.
Holi meme♀️ (See the full picture) pic.twitter.com/VGgSA9gser— $ (@Just_said_it) March 26, 2021
Open image please #Holimemes pic.twitter.com/hN7EpJKMoU— professor (@_Kalpesh_lohar_) March 27, 2021
Wishing you a very Happy Holi✨#Holimemes pic.twitter.com/VHhXtoEv67— Shagun Sharma (@shaggywritess) March 29, 2021
When you play Holi withFamily Friends pic.twitter.com/SJWOxXf0c0— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 29, 2021
#HappyHoliBefore 8 am After 8 am pic.twitter.com/TmYvZpoykq— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) March 29, 2021
#होलीSeries of events in Holi Ft.Gangs Of Wasseypur pic.twitter.com/Q4m41FRU7c— ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) March 29, 2021
Lee my friends on holi pic.twitter.com/wzYY2uvwzj— ♛ (@reemmm__meme) March 29, 2021
My Holi Plans : pic.twitter.com/m6CSJ8FhWv— Meme Central (@memecentral_teb) March 29, 2021
While the pandemic has acted as a dampening spirit, you can get into the festive spirit by organising a low-key and intimate Holi party with your immediate family members. You can also have a virtual Holi get-together with those who are staying away.
Use of organic colours would not harm your skin and you can also wash it off easily. They are very soft and gentle to the skin. The markets are full of colourful pichkaris and those quirky and fun props to make your Holi celebrations excited. There are many dishes that can be prepared at home to make your Holi extra special. These dishes include gujia, thandai, pakoras, dahi-bade, gol-gappe and malpuas. So, make these dishes at home with your family members to get in the spirit of Holi and celebrate the festival safely at home.
You can enjoy a colourful Holi on your balcony with your intimate family members. To add a bit more festive spirit, you can also use some flower, balloons and colourful papers to decorate your balcony and have a blast without creating a mess inside your house.
