Covid-19 Pandemic to 'Black Lives Matter' Protests, 10 Viral Photos That Define 2020
Photo: Reuters
- News18.com
- Last Updated: November 25, 2020, 14:06 IST
Police officer Rajesh Babu wears a helmet depicting the coronavirus as he requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus in Chennai, India. Photo: Reuters[/caption]
A man strolled down central London’s most popular shopping street in July with only a mask to cover his nudity, leaving passers-by astounded, amused and shocked. Photo: Reuters[/caption]
While the world grappled to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, millions of healthcare workers fought from the frontline. A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy in March. Photo: Reuters[/caption]
Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-furred puppy. The tiny dog, immediately named Pistachio, was part of a five-dog litter born on Oct. 9, all with white fur, the same colour as their mixed breed mum. Except him. Photo: Reuters[/caption]
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes a knee during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It marked a rare public outing for the Canadian leader since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as protests spread outside the United States after police in Minnesota killed an unarmed black man. Photo: Reuters[/caption]
In March, Saudi Arabia officially ceased travel to the Islamic pilgrimage sites of Mecca and Medina amid a global coronavirus, eerie videos of the empty Kaaba have been going viral on social media. As the Middle East reported rise in deaths caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Saudi government has decided to disallow all travellers from entering the holiest of Islamic sites, months ahead of the annual 10-day pilgrimage of Hajj. Photo: Reuters[/caption]
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters[/caption]
A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' organized to keep both parties safe from the coronavirus, at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, in this handout photo released on November 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters[/caption]
The United States President lawyer Rudy Giuliani was in for a rude shock on Thursday when his blah hair dye melted and stripped down the side of his face while he addressed the media last week. Photo: Reuters[/caption]
Brazilian 99-year-old former World War Two combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: Reuters[/caption]