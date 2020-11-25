Covid-19 Pandemic to 'Black Lives Matter' Protests, 10 Viral Photos That Define 2020.

[caption id="attachment_3114815" align="aligncenter" width="875"]

Police officer Rajesh Babu wears a helmet depicting theas he requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading ofin Chennai, India. Photo: Reuters[/caption]

A man strolled down central London’s most popular shopping street in July with only a mask to cover his nudity, leaving passers-by astounded, amused and shocked. Photo: Reuters[/caption]

While the world grappled to deal with thepandemic, millions of healthcare workers fought from the frontline. A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy in March. Photo: Reuters[/caption]

Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-furred puppy. The tiny dog, immediately named Pistachio, was part of a five-dog litter born on Oct. 9, all with white fur, the same colour as their mixed breed mum. Except him. Photo: Reuters[/caption]

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes a knee during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It marked a rare public outing for the Canadian leader since the start of thepandemic, as protests spread outside the United States after police in Minnesota killed an unarmed black man. Photo: Reuters[/caption]

In March, Saudi Arabia officially ceased travel to the Islamic pilgrimage sites of Mecca and Medina amid a global, eerie videos of the empty Kaaba have been going viral on social media. As the Middle East reported rise in deaths caused by theoutbreak, the Saudi government has decided to disallow all travellers from entering the holiest of Islamic sites, months ahead of the annual 10-day pilgrimage of Hajj. Photo: Reuters[/caption]

People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of the, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters[/caption]

A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' organized to keep both parties safe from the, at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, in this handout photo released on November 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters[/caption]

The United States President lawyer Rudy Giuliani was in for a rude shock on Thursday when his blah hair dye melted and stripped down the side of his face while he addressed the media last week. Photo: Reuters[/caption]

Brazilian 99-year-old former World War Two combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital after being treated for theand discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: Reuters[/caption]