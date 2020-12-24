Covid-19 Vaccines Do Not Contain a Microchip, But Twitter Has Injected Memes Anyway

Will the new coronavirus vaccine plant a microchip in you?

The answer is no: That is not scientifically possible, but if you would have asked conspiracy theorists this, you may have received a different answer. The conspiracy theory is really is so bad and widespread The New York Times had to un-ironically write an article called "No, there are no microchips in coronavirus vaccines."

There are 10 ingredients in Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines, but none of them are a tracking microchip planted by the government to surveil the movements of people.

In the vaccine itself, there’s one active ingredient: a molecule called messenger RNA, or mRNA, which contains genetic instructions for a coronavirus protein called spike. Once injected, the mRNA will instruct human cells to manufacture spike, exposing the immune system to a highly recognizable feature of the virus. The idea is to help the body learn one of the virus’s most distinguishing traits, so that the virus will be recognized and rapidly quashed if it tries to establish an infection, explains the article.

The mRNA rapidly degrades, leaving no trace in the body. All that’s left behind is a molecular memory of the virus — the intended goal of any vaccine.

Pfizer’s vaccine also contains nine other ingredients. Four of them are lipids with impossibly complex chemical names: ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis (ALC-3015); (2- hexyldecanoate),2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159); 1,2-distearoyl-snglycero-3-phosphocholine (DPSC); and cholesterol.

The Pfizer vaccine, like one from Moderna, uses lipid nanoparticles to encase the RNA. The nanoparticles are, basically, tiny greasy spheres that protect the mRNA and help it slide inside cells, reports Technology Review.

Definitely no space for a microchip of any kind, then. The conspiracy theory is so wide-spread (it's been circulating since May) that people who got the vaccine shot made memes about 'getting the microchip' on Twitter.

If you're still not convinced, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have both gone public with their ingredient lists, and neither of them state a microchip. In fact, Pfizer also states that it has zero preservatives.