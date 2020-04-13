Covid-19 Warriors: Meet the Heroes Going the Extra Mile to Battle Pandemic amid Lockdown

The outbreak of a viral disease has left the country shut its doors to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, sudden halt in all regular schedules has led to disruption in the lives of people belonging to the lower rungs.

Also, animals who depend on the corporate neighbourhood and roadside eateries have been starving.

However, many feel-good stories have come up in the past few days. In some places, the police officials decided to feed monkeys, while in other social organizations made Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the frontline workers.

Here is a look at some of the COVID-19 warriors, doing their parts to not let the spirits dull.

1. Various social workers have prepared personal protection equipment (PPE) for the police officials and medical workers, serving in the time of coronavirus outbreak. This PPE kit has been made by 28 social service groups from Lakhimpur, Isannagar, Paliya and Gola in Uttar Pradesh.

2. Assam government has issued passes to people willing to feed stray animals during the lockdown. With the human population barred from going out, it has become difficult for the animals roaming outside to get food.

3. Around 2,500 people of a panchayat in Kathua, Jammu have decided to forgo one meal every day in order to feed those who have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown called to contain coronavirus.

4. Some police inspectors from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh fed monkeys amid the nation-wide lockdown. A number of monkeys swarmed in as bananas were distributed among them.

5. The DM-SP of Jamui, Bihar delivered food items to a poor family in Khairma locality. He got to know that an old woman and her daily wage labourer son were not getting food through social media and reached their house to their aid.

6. Sultan, a tailor distributed more than 10,000 masks in Barabanki, UP. To help contain the spread of COVID-19, a tailor in Masauli of Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh has been sewing face masks for villagers. Sultan has distributed about 10,000 masks till now for free.

7. After the countrywide lockdown has been put in place, many daily wage workers have found sustenance hard. Dumra chief Smita Kumari has ensured that the needy get food in Sitamarhi region of Bihar. Apart from food distribution, over 2,000 face masks and sanitizers were also distributed, said Kumari.





8. An Ambulance driver and a truck driver distributing food to truck drivers at National Highway who are ferrying essentials commodities in Alappuzha, Kerala. The driver Joy and a mini truck driver Mahesh have been delivering food for the drivers travelling to deliver essential commodities in Alappuzha, Kerala. “Till the lockdown ends we will provide food,” Mahesh said.

9. Transgender distributed food to needy people during lockdown due to COVID-19 in Surat, Gujarat. Around 150 people of the transgender community distributed food packets among the needy on March 31. Around 1,500 kits, which consists of rice, pulses, sugar and tea, were distributed in the slum areas.

Meanwhile, India’s total cases due to Covid-19 reached 9,152 today with the death toll hitting 308, indicating a jump of 796 new cases and 35 deaths in 24 hours.