As 2022 makes a touchdown, we cannot help but think back to when 2021 New Year’s started off with a lot of hope as vaccination had begun to make headway around the world. And then the second wave struck in India. Devastation rang all around with shortages in everything from hospital beds to something as basic as oxygen. The economy, teetering on the brink of collapse, had barely opened up when a fresh set of localised lockdowns and curbs crushed it again. And the climate crisis took a turn for the worse. Not everything looked as dreary though. People found solace in OTT shows and spun memes out of trends that caught on like wildfire. Viral memes and trends have become the go-to tactic for people to lighten the mood and poke fun at their seemingly bleak conditions.

Covid 3.0

2022 has already made a splash with a brand new hybrid variant of the coronavirus entering on the last day of 2021. A double infection of Covid-19 and influenza, Florona, was detected in Israel in a pregnant woman who arrived at the Rabin Medical Center to give birth. Florona has sort of set the stage for what the new year 2022 holds. Prior to that, Omicron had already spoiled everyone’s festive plans as it made an entry right before the holiday season with a high transmissibility rate. As India’s top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang told ANI, “We will have to learn to live with SARS-CoV-2 and its variants which will continue to emerge. There will be many waves, time and again.” We just have to buckle up with double jabs and boosters to brace for the 2022 edition of Covid.

Hybrid life

While people went back to their offices in 2021 after almost a two year long setup of work from home and children traced their way back to schools, the emergence of the highly transmissible variant of Omicron is changing it all back. Hybrid work model is the way forward wherein employees are expected to come to office a few days a week and work from home the remaining days, depending on the requirement. India is on the cusp of a revolution in the co-working space, with its cost advantage far outweighing the risk factor of virus spread. According to the ‘The Future is Flex’ report, property advisory CBRE South Asia predicted a 10-15% expansion year on year for India’s flexible office spaces in the next three years. An Economic Times report stated that companies like Uber, Wipro and HCL among many others, are continuing the hybrid working model for their employees. The Centre is also planning to come up with a legal framework meant for the new models of work that have resulted out of the pandemic.

Vitality of virality

Each time a new series or movie drops on Netflix, the chances of it going viral are pretty high. It doesn’t even have to be that good content, either. Be it the worst climax, the most hypocritical plot or one of the best shows to release in recent times, netizens love raking up a good debate (or memefest) on social media. They’re literally just waiting to catch the bait of something unique, strange or weird to drop online, and the internet (always) clearly understands the assignment of ensuring it reaches millions. From Squid Game to Pawri Girl and the most abominable food combinations of chocolate biriyani and worse (yes, there are even worse concoctions), 2021 was a vibrant year in virality. And 2022 will be no different. With the start of the new year, memes on the new variants Flurona and IHU have already flooded social media platforms, heralding the potential virality of 2022.

Climate (in)action

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s incessant calls for action have fallen on deaf ears and will most probably continue in that trajectory as world leaders still dilly-dally in reaching conclusive decisions. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had sounded a ‘Code Red’ for humanity with an alarming report released in mid-2021 ahead of the Cop26 summit. It stated that our planet’s average temperature will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius 10 years earlier than prior projection, which will result in extreme weather conditions. As humankind refuses to cut down on urbanisation, fossil fuel burning and deforestation, Earth’s health will continue to deteriorate leading to more disasters like Cyclone Tauktae and Gulab. According to an IndiaSpend report, experts suggest that India needs to focus on curbing air pollution, building better action plans and health infrastructure to counter climate change in 2022.

Desi ‘exports’

Indians have always had a penchant for the ‘exotic’. Anything foreign is usually considered attractive and the inclination to migrate and make a life abroad has been sowed in the minds of desi families as the ultimate dream. India has a large diaspora spread across the world and the recent appointments of Indian-origin individuals as CEOs of the biggest companies globally, from Twitter chief Parag Agrawal to Chanel head Leena Nair. The ‘great Indian migration’ or brain drain is spurred by disillusionment with the motherland, ease of immigration, demand for desi talent, better opportunities, work-life balance and quality of living conditions offered by several foreign countries like Singapore or Scandinavian nations. According to the Expat Insider 2021 survey by InterNations, 59 per cent of Indians changed countries for professional reasons, which is higher than the global average. In a report on MoneyControl, S Irudaya Rajan, one of India’s leading migration experts, says that he believes this trend will continue to grow.

It’s barely been a week into 2022, but it already feels like we’ve witnessed some heavy upheavals, what with the double whammy of two new Covid variants and fresh restrictions imposed on states like Delhi and Maharashtra. Let’s see how many of these ‘predictions’ will dominate 2022.

